KI logo
Politics

Iranian missile fragments fall near Ukraine's Embassy in Israel

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Iranian missile fragments fall near Ukraine's Embassy in Israel
The view of the Ukrainian Embassy building in Tel Aviv, Israel, after Iranian cluster missile fragments fell in the street on March 31, 2026. (Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha/X)

Iranian cluster missile parts fell around 30 meters from the Ukrainian Embassy building in Tel Aviv on the morning of March 31, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said.

No injuries were reported, as visitors were inside the building.

The news comes as Iran continues to launch missile and drone attacks across Israel, the Gulf countries, and the broader region in response to a U.S.-Israeli aerial campaign ongoing for over a month.

"This incident once again proves that the Iranian regime poses a threat to everyone in the region," Sybiha said on X, calling for increased pressure against both Tehran and its ally, Moscow.

Iran has been a strategic partner of Russia during the full-scale war in Ukraine, providing Shahed strike drones and helping Moscow mass-produce its own offshoots regularly used in attacks against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Drawing on its experience in countering Shahed-type drones, Kyiv has dispatched anti-drone experts and technology to the Middle East.

President Volodymyr Zelensky toured the Gulf in recent days, concluding new security agreements with Saudi Arabia and Qatar, with a similar deal with the United Arab Emirates also being finalized.

Tehran accused Ukraine of complicity in military aggression by helping Gulf countries strengthen their air defenses, a claim Kyiv rejected.

"It is important for everyone to be united in protecting life from such terror. Ukraine is making its contribution," Sybiha said.

read also

Why Rheinmetall and the West still don’t understand Ukraine’s defense tech revolution
When evaluating military technology, it helps to distinguish between two domains: the industrial and the battlefield. Rheinmetall is unquestionably a large company that produces effective weapons systems that actually work on the battlefield. This is a fact that does not require emotional amplification or denial. But those two domains carry different kinds of authority, and conflating them leads to poor analysis. The statement by Rheinmetall’s CEO, Armin Papperger, about Ukrainian drones goes
The Kyiv IndependentBohdan Krotevych
Ukraine to help open Strait of Hormuz as part of Gulf weapons deals, Zelensky says
Ukraine will supply weapons and defense technology to Gulf countries under new agreements, President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters on March 30.
The Kyiv IndependentKollen Post
Middle EastUkraineIsraelIranAndrii Sybiha
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, March 31
Monday, March 30
Show More

Editors' Picks