Iranian missile fragments fall near Ukraine's Embassy in Israel

Iranian cluster missile parts fell around 30 meters from the Ukrainian Embassy building in Tel Aviv on the morning of March 31, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said.

No injuries were reported, as visitors were inside the building.

The news comes as Iran continues to launch missile and drone attacks across Israel, the Gulf countries, and the broader region in response to a U.S.-Israeli aerial campaign ongoing for over a month.

"This incident once again proves that the Iranian regime poses a threat to everyone in the region," Sybiha said on X, calling for increased pressure against both Tehran and its ally, Moscow.

This morning, parts of an Iranian cluster missile fell some 30 meters from Ukraine’s embassy in Israel.



Luckily, visitors were inside and none of them have been injured.



This incident once again proves that Iranian regime poses a threat to everyone in the region. It does not… pic.twitter.com/oMkm8AxzIo — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) March 31, 2026

Iran has been a strategic partner of Russia during the full-scale war in Ukraine, providing Shahed strike drones and helping Moscow mass-produce its own offshoots regularly used in attacks against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Drawing on its experience in countering Shahed-type drones, Kyiv has dispatched anti-drone experts and technology to the Middle East.

President Volodymyr Zelensky toured the Gulf in recent days, concluding new security agreements with Saudi Arabia and Qatar, with a similar deal with the United Arab Emirates also being finalized.

Tehran accused Ukraine of complicity in military aggression by helping Gulf countries strengthen their air defenses, a claim Kyiv rejected.

"It is important for everyone to be united in protecting life from such terror. Ukraine is making its contribution," Sybiha said.