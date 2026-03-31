Iran says Ukraine complicit in US- Israeli war effort, Kyiv rejects claim

Iran has accused Ukraine of being complicit in military aggression due to the deployment of counter-drone specialists to Gulf countries, according to a letter sent by Tehran's UN representative to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council.

The letter claimed that Ukraine’s actions amount to direct involvement in the conflict and argued that Kyiv bears legal responsibility under international law.

“Ukraine's acknowledgement that it has sent hundreds of experts to the region to counter Iran effectively constitutes evidence of material and operational support for military aggression,” Iranian UN Ambassador Amir Saeed Iravani wrote.

He added that “Ukraine bears international responsibility arising from aiding or assisting another party in committing unlawful acts,” and said Ukraine’s role was not incidental but a form of active facilitation.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry rejected the accusations, calling them false and pointing to Iran’s role in supplying drones to Russia that have been used in attacks against Ukrainian cities since 2022.

Ukrainian officials say tens of thousands of Iranian-designed Shahed drones have been launched at Ukraine during the full-scale war.

“Almost 60,000 drones shared by Iran with Russia have struck Ukraine since 2022," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said. "Not a single Ukrainian drone has ever hit Iran.”

These relatively cheap, long-range drones, sometimes described as "kamikaze drones," are programmed to fly directly toward a target and detonate upon impact.

Russia now domestically produces its own Shahed drones, which it calls Geran, and while Moscow has made several improvements and modifications, the basic silhouettes are identical.

Interest in Ukraine’s drone defense expertise has spread across the Middle East, with several countries, including Qatar, sending officials and military representatives to tour Ukrainian facilities and learn from Kyiv’s wartime innovations.