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Iran says Ukraine complicit in US- Israeli war effort, Kyiv rejects claim

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by Sonya Bandouil
Iran says Ukraine complicit in US- Israeli war effort, Kyiv rejects claim
TEHRAN, IRAN - FEBRUARY 11: Missiles produced by Iran's armed forces are displayed near a row of Iranian flags during commemorations to mark the anniversary of the 1979 Iranian Revolution on February 11, 2026 in Tehran, Iran. In that year, Ruhollah Khomeini led an overthrow of the Pahlavi dynasty in 1979 and established himself as Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran. (Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images)

Iran has accused Ukraine of being complicit in military aggression due to the deployment of counter-drone specialists to Gulf countries, according to a letter sent by Tehran's UN representative to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council.

The letter claimed that Ukraine’s actions amount to direct involvement in the conflict and argued that Kyiv bears legal responsibility under international law.

“Ukraine's acknowledgement that it has sent hundreds of experts to the region to counter Iran effectively constitutes evidence of material and operational support for military aggression,” Iranian UN Ambassador Amir Saeed Iravani wrote.

He added that “Ukraine bears international responsibility arising from aiding or assisting another party in committing unlawful acts,” and said Ukraine’s role was not incidental but a form of active facilitation.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry rejected the accusations, calling them false and pointing to Iran’s role in supplying drones to Russia that have been used in attacks against Ukrainian cities since 2022.

Ukrainian officials say tens of thousands of Iranian-designed Shahed drones have been launched at Ukraine during the full-scale war.

“Almost 60,000 drones shared by Iran with Russia have struck Ukraine since 2022," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said. "Not a single Ukrainian drone has ever hit Iran.”

These relatively cheap, long-range drones, sometimes described as "kamikaze drones," are programmed to fly directly toward a target and detonate upon impact.

Russia now domestically produces its own Shahed drones, which it calls Geran, and while Moscow has made several improvements and modifications, the basic silhouettes are identical.

Interest in Ukraine’s drone defense expertise has spread across the Middle East, with several countries, including Qatar,  sending officials and military representatives to tour Ukrainian facilities and learn from Kyiv’s wartime innovations.

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Russia’s drone machine grew while the West watched
During the war in Ukraine, there is a sound that cannot be mistaken for anything else. It is the monotonous buzzing of the engine of an Iranian Shahed attack drone — the same one Russia has been using en masse since the fall of 2022 to strike Ukrainian cities. Ukrainians often call these drones “mopeds” because of the distinctive engine noise that resembles the sound of an old scooter. When that sound appears over a city at night, it means only one thing — a drone is flying somewhere nearby. O
The Kyiv IndependentKarina Buhaichenko

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Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

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