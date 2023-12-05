Iran, Russia agree to jointly combat Western sanctions

This audio is created with AI assistance

Moscow and Tehran signed a declaration on jointly combating Western sanctions imposed against the two regimes over their role in the war against Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Dec. 5 at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart.

The declaration describes “ways and means of counteracting, mitigating and compensating the negative consequences" of the sanctions both sides call “illegal,” according to Lavrov, cited by the Russian news outlet Interfax.

The agreement comes ahead of a Dec. 7 visit of Iranian leader Ebrahim Raisi to Moscow and against the backdrop of increasing cooperation between the two countries.

The talks between Lavrov and Iran’s Hossein Amir-Abdollahian took place on the sidelines of a summit of ministers of five Caspian countries — Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan.

Besides signing the declaration, Lavrov and Amir-Abdollahian reportedly discussed bilateral cooperation and regional issues.

Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has been deepening military and economic ties with Tehran. The West has sanctioned both regimes to hinder Russia’s ability to wage its war against Ukraine with the help of Iran.

Iran has provided Russia with thousands of Shahed kamikaze drones used in airstrikes against Ukraine, as well as their manufacturing technology. The U.S. is also concerned that Iran is preparing to supply ballistic missiles to Russia.

Iranian Deputy Defense Minister Mahdi Farahi said on Nov. 28 that his country had finalized arrangements for the delivery of Russian Su-35 fighter jets and Mil Mi-28 attack helicopters.