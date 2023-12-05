Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Iran, Russia agree to jointly combat Western sanctions

by Dinara Khalilova December 5, 2023 9:19 PM 2 min read
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) meets with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (L) in Moscow, Russia on March 29, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Moscow and Tehran signed a declaration on jointly combating Western sanctions imposed against the two regimes over their role in the war against Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Dec. 5 at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart.

The declaration describes “ways and means of counteracting, mitigating and compensating the negative consequences" of the sanctions both sides call “illegal,” according to Lavrov, cited by the Russian news outlet Interfax.

The agreement comes ahead of a Dec. 7 visit of Iranian leader Ebrahim Raisi to Moscow and against the backdrop of increasing cooperation between the two countries.

The talks between Lavrov and Iran’s Hossein Amir-Abdollahian took place on the sidelines of a summit of ministers of five Caspian countries — Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan.

Besides signing the declaration, Lavrov and Amir-Abdollahian reportedly discussed bilateral cooperation and regional issues.

Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has been deepening military and economic ties with Tehran. The West has sanctioned both regimes to hinder Russia’s ability to wage its war against Ukraine with the help of Iran.

Iran has provided Russia with thousands of Shahed kamikaze drones used in airstrikes against Ukraine, as well as their manufacturing technology. The U.S. is also concerned that Iran is preparing to supply ballistic missiles to Russia.

Iranian Deputy Defense Minister Mahdi Farahi said on Nov. 28 that his country had finalized arrangements for the delivery of Russian Su-35 fighter jets and Mil Mi-28 attack helicopters.

As sanctions bite, Russia eyes Ukraine’s mineral resources to fund its invasion
Russia’s 2024 federal budget brought little in the way of surprises, the country is gearing up for a long war. Signed by President Vladimir Putin earlier this week, it ushered record levels of military spending — a sign of Moscow’s commitment to its war against Ukraine. While part of the Russian
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:47 AM

Belgian PM: EU needs to reform before further enlargement.

Speaking at a Brussels press conference together with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said that the Belgian presidency would work on a negotiating framework for the entry of the two candidate countries.
10:01 AM

ISW: Russia may soon intensify attacks in Kharkiv Oblast.

The tempo of operations and configuration of Moscow's troops in the area does not, however, suggest a major offensive "along the entire Kupiansk-Lyman line, similar to the failed Russian offensive effort in northeastern Ukraine in winter-spring 2023," the Institute for the Study of War said.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
9:03 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 363,870 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 363,870 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 6. This number includes 800 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
7:36 AM

Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

A total of 52 explosions were recorded throughout the day. Russian troops fired at the border nine times, targeting the communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Svesa, and Bilopillia.
4:04 AM

UN: Russia's war harms EU economy.

Hamid Rashid, the UN's Global Economic Monitoring Branch (GEMB) chief, said that due to Russia's war, the EU's economic prospects for 2024 were "quite gloomy."
2:48 AM

4 missiles shot down over occupied Crimea, Russia claims.

The ministry claimed that Ukraine launched four missiles at the Russian-occupied peninsula shortly after midnight local time, and that all targets were shot down. Earlier, residents reported hearing up to 10 explosions near the city of Yevpatoriia.
2:18 AM

Russia attacks Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces attacked the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast overnight on Jan. 5-6, striking an administrative building and causing fires, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.