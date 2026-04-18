Iran fires on ships in Strait of Hormuz after closing waterway

Iran fired on two ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz on April 18 after announcing it had closed the critical shipping route earlier in the day, according to state media and shipping sources.

Two Indian-flagged vessels reported coming under fire as they tried to pass through the waterway, and shipping sources cited by Reuters said both ships were hit.

India reportedly summoned the Iranian ambassador in New Delhi following the incident, saying it had expressed "deep concern" after the two Indian-flagged ships were targeted.

Tehran said the strait's closure was in response to what it described as a continued U.S. blockade of Iranian ports. Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said Iran's navy was prepared to inflict "new bitter defeats" on its enemies.

The development came a day after Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said the strait was "completely open" to commercial shipping following the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, a statement that had prompted an immediate drop in oil prices.

Traffic through the strait — a key route for global oil and gas shipments — has declined sharply since U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran began Feb. 28, with Tehran targeting tankers and regional energy infrastructure in response.

About 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas passes through the Strait of Hormuz each day, fueling concerns about prolonged disruption to global energy markets.