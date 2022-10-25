IMF: Ukraine may need up to $5 billion in financial aid monthly in 2023

This audio is created with AI assistance

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Oct. 25 that Ukraine’s external financing needs in 2023 will be around $3 billion to $4 billion a month in a best-case scenario but could reach $5 billion as Russia targets the country’s critical infrastructure.

“Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction will require a massive and sustained effort by the Ukrainian people. And we, the international community, are called upon to do our part,” she said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 25 at the International Expert Conference on the Recovery, Reconstruction, and Modernization of Ukraine that the country urgently needs $17 billion for reconstruction.

