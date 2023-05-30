IMF reaches agreement to lend $900 million to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) reported on May 30 that it had reached a staff-level agreement with Ukrainian officials that could lead to the disbursement of a $900 million tranche under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement.

According to the IMF, the agreement pertained to an "updated set of economic and financial policies" during the first-year review.

The IMF's EFF arrangement, typically lasting three to four years, is meant to provide extended financial support to countries in need and stabilize their economies.

The IMF's executive board still needs to approve the agreement in order for the $900 million tranche to be disbursed. Ukraine's EFF arrangement amounts to around $15.6 billion.

Gavin Gray, who led the IMF's team, said that "all quantitative performance criteria for end-April and structural benchmarks through end-May were met."



Ukraine's economy has "shown remarkable resilience" and "economic activity in the first quarter rebounded strongly," he said.



According to Gray, Ukraine's economy was expected to recover as it continued to adapt to wartime circumstances.