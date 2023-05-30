Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

IMF reaches agreement to lend $900 million to Ukraine

by Kate Tsurkan May 30, 2023 8:06 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) reported on May 30 that it had reached a staff-level agreement with Ukrainian officials that could lead to the disbursement of a $900 million tranche under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement.

According to the IMF, the agreement pertained to an "updated set of economic and financial policies" during the first-year review.

The IMF's EFF arrangement, typically lasting three to four years, is meant to provide extended financial support to countries in need and stabilize their economies.

The IMF's executive board still needs to approve the agreement in order for the $900 million tranche to be disbursed. Ukraine's EFF arrangement amounts to around $15.6 billion.

Gavin Gray, who led the IMF's team, said that "all quantitative performance criteria for end-April and structural benchmarks through end-May were met."

Ukraine's economy has "shown remarkable resilience" and "economic activity in the first quarter rebounded strongly," he said.

According to Gray, Ukraine's economy was expected to recover as it continued to adapt to wartime circumstances.

Ukraine war latest: Russia launches 2 large-scale attacks on Kyiv in less than 24 hours
Key Developments on May 29: * Ukraine’s air defense shoots down 11 ballistic, cruise missiles aimed at Kyiv Oblast during second attack in 24 hours * Russian forces attack several oblasts, killing 4 people and injuring 25 * Ukraine’s parliament votes in favor of additional sanctions against Iran…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: Kate Tsurkan
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.