Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
IAEA: 'No immediate risk' to nuclear safety at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

by Kate Tsurkan June 6, 2023 12:35 PM 1 min read
View of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is under Russian occupation, from the right bank of Dnipro River. (Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported on June 6 that it was closely monitoring the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant after Russia blew up the Kakhovka dam, adding that there is "no immediate nuclear safety risk at the plant."

Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant’s dam across the Dnipro River on the morning of June 6, sparking a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which has been under Russian occupation since March 2022, relies on water from the reservoir to provide power for its turbine condensers. Russian forces have used the plant as a military base to launch repeated attacks on Ukrainian territory.

In early May, IAEA officials warned that the situation at the plant was "increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous" due to the frequency of shelling nearby.

Around 16,000 people's homes in Kherson Oblast are located in "critical risk" zones for flooding after Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka dam, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The Interior Ministry reported that 885 people have been evacuated from Kherson Oblast as of 11:00 a.m. local time.

Russian forces destroy Kakhovka dam, triggering humanitarian disaster
The dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant across the Dnipro River, occupied by Russian forces, was destroyed on the morning of June 6, sparking a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine. Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command reported early in the morning…
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova

Author: Kate Tsurkan
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
