Governor: Evacuation of Kherson Oblast settlements affected by flooding underway after Kakhovka dam explosion

by Kate Tsurkan June 6, 2023 9:39 AM 2 min read
A screenshot from drone footage showing the destruction of the Kakhovka dam explosion carried out by Russian forces on the morning of June 6, 2023. (Photo: Prosecutor General's Office / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Around 16,000 people's homes in Kherson Oblast are located in critical risk zones for flooding after Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on June 6.

Speaking on national television, Prokudin said that the residents of affected settlements are being evacuated by buses to Kherson, then further to Mykolaiv, Khmelnytsky, Odesa, Kropyvnytskyi, Kyiv, and other cities.

An evacuation train is also scheduled to depart from Kherson at 12:00 p.m. local time.

As of 7:30 a.m. local time, the settlements of Tiahynka, Lvove, Odradokamianka, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Bilozerka, and the Ostriv district in Kherson were "fully or partially flooded," according to Prokudin.

"We understand that other settlements will also be affected by flooding, and we are prepared for it," he said.

Prokudin urged people to only follow information from official sources and to remain calm.

Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported early on June 6 that Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote at 8:21 a.m. local time that he had called an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

"The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam only confirms for the whole world that Russian forces must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land," the president said.

"Not a single meter should be left to them, because they use every meter for terror. It’s only Ukraine's victory that will return security," Zelensky added.

Author: Kate Tsurkan
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
