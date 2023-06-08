Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

IAEA says work ongoing to ensure Zaporizhzhia cooling pond has maximum amount of water after dam destruction

by Liliane Bivings June 8, 2023 6:51 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Work is ongoing at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to ensure that it has the maximum amount of water needed to cool its reactors in the event it can no longer access the nearby Kakhovka reservoir, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on June 7.

The reservoir's level of water is continuing to drop following Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant on June 6, the IAEA said in a statement published on its website.

The water level has dropped by around 2.8 meters since the dam was blown up, reaching 14 meters by 6 p.m. local time on June 7. The hourly loss rate has slowed, however, from a peak of 11 centimeters per hour following the explosion to between five and seven on June 7.

"If the level falls below 12.7 meters, the (plant) will no longer be able to pump water from the reservoir to the site," the statement read.

"As the full extent of the dam’s damage remains unknown, it is not possible to predict if and when this might happen. If the current drop rate were to continue, however, the 12.7-meter level could be reached within the next two days."

In order to prepare for the possibility the 12.7-meter level is reached in the next few days, the power plant is continuously replenishing its water reserves by fully utilizing the reservoir while still possible, the statement said.

When full, the reserves will be sufficient to provide the nuclear plant with the water it needs to cool its six reactors for several months, according to the IAEA.

All of the nuclear power plant's are currently in shutdown mode, but nonetheless require cooling water to prevent fuel melt and the possible release of radioactive material.

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, announced on June 6 that he would lead an IAEA mission to the plant after the Kakhovka dam demolition.

‘They are destroying us.’ People plea to escape flooded Russian-occupied areas
Editor’s note: For this story, we spoke to people living or having family in the Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine. For their safety, they are identified by first name only. After destroying the Nova Kakhovka dam and stranding thousands of Ukrainians in the catastrophic flood zone, Russians prevent…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Liliane Bivings
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.