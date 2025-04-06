Russia attacked Ukraine with 23 missiles, 109 drones overnight, Air Force reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 23 missiles and 109 drones overnight on April 6, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

The overnight attack targeted Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, and Mykolaiv oblasts, according to the Air Force's report on Telegram. Kyiv's local authorities reported in the morning that one person was killed and three were injured.

Ukraine was able to shoot down six of the nine Kh-101, Kh-55, and Kalibr cruise missiles launched at the country, as well as six of the eight Kalibr cruise missiles, and one of the six Iskander-M ballistic missiles, according to the Air Force.

Of the 109 drones launched at Ukraine, the Air Force said that it had shot down 40 Shahed combat drones, and another 53 decoy drones disappeared from radars without causing any damage.

Russia has regularly targeted civilian infrastructure since the onset of its full-scale war against Ukraine in February 2022.

The U.S. has been in talks with Ukraine and Russia to negotiate an end to Russia's war against Ukraine.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.