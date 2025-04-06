The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 23 missiles, 109 drones overnight, Air Force reports

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 6, 2025 1:50 PM 2 min read
A street vendor prepares items for sale at a flea market as smoke rises in the distance following a Russian missile attack, in Kyiv on April 6, 2025. (Photo by Roman Pilipey / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 23 missiles and 109 drones overnight on April 6, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

The overnight attack targeted Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, and Mykolaiv oblasts, according to the Air Force's report on Telegram. Kyiv's local authorities reported in the morning that one person was killed and three were injured.

Ukraine was able to shoot down six of the nine Kh-101, Kh-55, and Kalibr cruise missiles launched at the country, as well as six of the eight Kalibr cruise missiles, and one of the six Iskander-M ballistic missiles, according to the Air Force.

Of the 109 drones launched at Ukraine, the Air Force said that it had shot down 40 Shahed combat drones, and another 53 decoy drones disappeared from radars without causing any damage.

Russia has regularly targeted civilian infrastructure since the onset of its full-scale war against Ukraine in February 2022.

The U.S. has been in talks with Ukraine and Russia to negotiate an end to Russia's war against Ukraine.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.

UPDATE: One killed, 3 injured in Kyiv amid massive Russian missile attack
A round of explosions occurred in Kyiv around 5:00 a.m. local time on April 6, according to a Kyiv Independent journalist on the ground. Three have been injured, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on April 6.
The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.Read more

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.