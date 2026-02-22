Hungary, Slovakia spat with Ukraine deepens as Budapest threatens to block new EU sanctions

Hungary said it would block the EU's new sanctions package against Russia over halted oil deliveries through Ukraine, the latest development in a deepening spat between Ukraine and its neighbors, Slovakia and Hungary, over Russian oil imports.

"Until Ukraine resumes oil transit to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline, we will not allow decisions important to Kyiv to move forward," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a statement on X on Feb. 22.

The Druzhba pipeline remains a critical supply route for Hungary and Slovakia, but operation has been suspended since late January due to Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Slovakia has accused Ukraine of deliberately stalling repairs, but Ukraine's Foreign Ministry rejected those allegations on Feb. 21 — saying that repair work was ongoing.

Szijjarto's statement is the latest of a series of escalations that Hungary and Slovakia have tied to Ukraine not repairing the pipeline.

Hungary and Slovakia announced on Feb. 18 that they were halting diesel exports to Ukraine. Two days later, Hungary unexpectedly blocked a new 90 billion euros ($107 billion) financial lifeline to Kyiv, preliminarily agreed by European countries at a summit in December.

Yesterday, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that the country would cease electricity supplies to Ukraine on Feb. 23, should Ukraine fail to resume oil supplies to the country.

Hungary and Slovakia provided over half of Ukraine's electricity imports in January, on which the country has been forced to rely due to the deepening energy crisis caused by Russian strikes.

The EU had previously said that it plans to impose its 20th sanctions package against Russia to mark the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, on Feb. 24, 2026. The package requires unanimity — meaning all 27 member states must agree.