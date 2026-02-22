Explosions rock Kyiv as Russia launches ballistic missiles at Ukraine's capital

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Several rounds of explosions have been reported in Kyiv overnight on Feb. 22 as authorities warn ballistic missiles are heading towards the city.

Explosions first took place in Ukraine's capital at around 4:00 a.m. local time, according to a Kyiv Independent journalist on the ground. More blasts were heard at approximately 4:30 a.m. local time.

"The enemy is attacking the capital with ballistic weapons. Please stay in shelters until the all-clear signal is given," Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said.

An air raid alert was first issued by authorities at 3:56 a.m. local time. The alert was later extended to all of Ukraine at 4:47 a.m. local time as Russian bombers took off, according to the Air Force.

Additional blasts were heard in Kyiv at around 5:13 a.m. local time, according to a reporter on the ground.

Russia regularly strikes Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings and energy infrastructure, as it continues to wage its war.

A Russian drone attack in northeastern Ukraine's Sumy Oblast killed two brothers and a married couple, while a missile strike damaged a production facility belonging to U.S. multinational company Mondelez, authorities reported Feb. 21.

The two brothers were first injured by an explosive device dropped by a drone and taken to the hospital, Sumy Oblast Governor Oleh Hryhorov reported.

"On the way to the hospital, the Russians deliberately attacked the emergency vehicle with a strike drone," he added. The second Russian strike killed the two siblings.

Over the course of a day, at least five people were killed, and 30 others were injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine, local authorities said on Feb. 18.