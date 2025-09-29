KI logo
2 min read
by Kateryna Denisova
Hungary bans 12 Ukrainian media outlets
Hungarian Cabinet Minister Gergely Gulyasspeaks during a press conference on the bonds between Hungary and the European Union in Budapest, Hungary, on Nov. 9, 2018. (Attila Kisbendek/AFP via Getty Images)

Hungary blocked 12 Ukrainian media outlets in response to Kyiv's earlier ban on several foreign publications over Russian narratives, Hungarian Cabinet Minister Gergely Gulyas said on Sept. 29.

Several Hungarian media outlets were among those temporarily restricted in Ukraine by an order by the State Special Communications Service on Sept. 8

According to Gulyas, Ukraine blocked the Hungarian outlets Origo and Demokrata because they "dared to write critically about the policy of sanctions against Russia, Ukraine's armed support, and portray the EU and NATO as fragmented and ineffective organizations."

Gulyas described the ban on Hungarian outlets in Ukraine as "a completely unjustified attack."

The list of 12 banned Ukrainian media outlets in Hungary includes several popular sources such as Ukrainska Pravda, European Pravda, NV, hromadske and TSN.

"With Ukraine's accession, the EU would only become more fragmented," Gulyas wrote on Facebok.

The news marks the most recent point of tension amid strained relations between Kyiv and Budapest.

Hungary is broadly seen as the most Kremlin-friendly government in the EU and NATO. The country has consistently obstructed aid to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia throughout the full-scale war.

Ukraine applied for EU membership shortly after Russia launched its war in 2022 and was granted candidate status within months.

As an EU member, Hungary has veto power over further progress.

Last week, reconnaissance drones likely belonging to Hungary had violated Ukraine's airspace along the border, President Volodymyr Zelensky said. Budapest rejected the allegations.

HungaryUkraineMediaWarRussian propaganda
Kateryna Denisova

News Editor

Kateryna Denisova works as a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a news editor at the NV media outlet for four years, covering mainly Ukrainian and international politics. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv. She also was a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

