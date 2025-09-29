Bryansk Oblast factory that supplies Russia's military reportedly burns following drone strike

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

The Karachev electrical components plant in Russia's Bryansk Oblast is reportedly burning following a drone attack overnight on Sept. 29, local media reported.

Earlier in the night, Alexander Bogomaz warned of a potential missile threat in the Karachev region of Bryansk Oblast. "Attention! In the territory of the Karachev region! Missile danger... The alert system has been activated," Bogomaz said.

Local media later reported that drones attacked the region. The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the claims.

The plant produces electrical components and serves commercial clients as well as Russia's military, independent outlet Astra reported.

Bryansk Oblast sits along Ukraine's northern border with Russia. Karachev is located about 115 kilometers (72 miles) from the border.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia in an attempt to diminish Moscow's fighting power as it continues to wage its war against Ukraine.

On Sept. 28, Ukrainian HIMARS rockets reportedly struck a thermal power plant near the Russian city of Belgorod, Russian Telegram channels reported. Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed a strike on the region's critical infrastructure as well as "significant power outages."

Separately on Sept. 28, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) claimed that it killed at least four Russian drone operators in the city of Melitopol in Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

An explosion rocked a guarded military base on an airfield in occupied Melitopol, destroying a Soviet-era UAZ-452 van and killing at least four operators, HUR claimed.