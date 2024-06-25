Ukraine, Moldova begin EU accession talks in Luxembourg

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine and Moldova began long-awaited talks on their respective accession to the EU in Luxembourg on June 25.

"We have surpassed the barrier of promise to delivery," Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna told the Financial Times (FT) ahead of the opening of the negotiations.

"It's a decision that's merit-based," she said, emphasizing that Ukraine had reached all the necessary criteria for the talks to begin.

The formal start to the negotiations follows an agreement by EU ambassadors last week. Officials in Kyiv and Brussels were pushing for the June starting date before Hungary takes over from Belgium as the EU chair the following month.

Ukraine received EU membership candidate status in June 2022. The European Commission recommended launching accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova in November 2023, and the European Council agreed on it a month later.

The commission then presented the negotiation framework and said the two countries are ready to begin the talks by the end of June.

Despite the agreement, Ukraine's entry into the EU most likely remains years away. Katarina Mathernova, the EU ambassador to Ukraine, said last month that Kyiv could join the bloc in 2030.