KI logo
Politics

Moldovan president approves withdrawing from Russian-led bloc

1 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Oleg Sukhov
Moldovan president approves withdrawing from Russian-led bloc
Moldovan President Maia Sandu is pictured in Chișinău, Moldova, on April 2, 2025. (Kira Hofmann / Photothek for the German Federal Foreign Office via Getty Images)

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has signed into law bills on withdrawing from the Russian-led Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Moldovan media outlet Newsmaker reported late on April 8.

The law came into effect the same day, according to Newsmaker.

The move is part of Moldova's efforts to drift away from Russia's orbit and join the European Union. Moldova was granted EU candidate status in 2022 and officially began accession negotiations in 2024.

The Commonwealth of Independent States, set up in 1991, comprises Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan. Turkmenistan is an associate member.

Georgia withdraw from the CIS amid the Russian invasion of the country in 2008.

Ukraine never ratified the CIS treaty but was a de facto member until Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine's Crimea and Donbas in 2014. Kyiv gradually withdraw from the bloc from 2014 to 2018.

read also

How Russia loses allies, influence amid its aggression against Ukraine
By invading Ukraine, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin sought to strengthen Russia’s geopolitical standing and spread the country’s influence across the globe. In reality, it backfired. Due to Russia’s unprecedented aggression and its heavy defeats on the battlefield, the Kremlin became much weaker, losing allies in the process. Russia’s influence among the former Soviet countries decreased as sharply as it did worldwide. The countries on whose support Putin counted the most – many of its form
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov

Maia SanduMoldovaCISRussiaEuropean UnionUkraine EU accessionGeorgia
Avatar
Oleg Sukhov

Reporter

Oleg Sukhov is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, April 9
 (Updated:  )
Trump meets NATO chief as US mulls withdrawal from alliance.

"This was a meeting between friends," Rutte said after the meeting, praising Trump's leadership. The administration is reportedly weighing a proposal to pull U.S. troops out of NATO member countries that did not support the war in Iran.

Thursday, April 9
Show More

Editors' Picks