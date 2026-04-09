Hungarian opposition party Tisza leads ruling Fidesz ahead of parliamentary elections, poll finds

Hungary's opposition Tisza party holds a significant lead over Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party ahead of the April 12 parliamentary elections, according to a public opinion poll released April 9 by the IDEA Institute.

The survey found that 50% of decided voters support Tisza, compared with 37% backing Fidesz — a 13-point advantage for the opposition.

Among all respondents, Tisza had 39% support, while Fidesz was backed by 30%. Some 21% of those surveyed said they had not yet decided how they would vote. The poll was based on a sample of 1,500 people.

A separate survey published the same day found that 47% of respondents said they do not trust Orban, while also expressing broader distrust in Hungary's state institutions.

Fidesz, widely described by critics as far-right and illiberal, has been in power since 2010. Over the past 16 years, Orban and his party have overseen what many observers describe as democratic backsliding in Hungary.

The European Parliament previously said the country is no longer considered a full democracy, citing concerns about the erosion of democratic norms and institutions, including judicial independence and media freedom.

In addition to concerns about domestic governance, Orban and Fidesz have taken an increasingly hostile position toward the European Union, particularly following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Hungary has often diverged from other member states, positioning itself as one of the most Moscow-friendly countries in the bloc and obstructing support for Kyiv.

Meanwhile, Tisza has criticized the government's tilt toward Russia and pledged to mend ties with European partners.

The April 12 elections, which analysts say could pose the most significant challenge to Fidesz in more than a decade, are expected to shape Hungary's political direction, including its future relationship with the European Union and Russia.