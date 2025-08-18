Become a member
Hungarian opposition leader calls on Russia not to interfere in Hungarian politics after claim that EU seeks to unseat Orban

by Tim Zadorozhny
Hungarian opposition leader calls on Russia not to interfere in Hungarian politics after claim that EU seeks to unseat Orban
Hungarian opposition leader Peter Magyar addresses activists during a rally in Budapest, Hungary, on April 13, 2025. (Attila Kisbenedek / AFP via Getty Images)

Hungarian opposition leader Peter Magyar urged Russia on Aug. 17 to guarantee it would not interfere in Hungary's politics, following claims from Moscow that the EU seeks to unseat Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"I demand a clear assurance that Russia will refrain from any act that could be classified as interfering in Hungary's internal political processes, including disinformation campaigns, cyber operations, or intimidation of political figures and citizens," Magyar wrote on Facebook.

His statement comes after Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) alleged on Aug. 13 that the European Commission aims to "change the regime in Budapest" and support Orban's main rival, Magyar.

"Significant material, administrative, media, and lobbying resources have already been mobilized in support of Magyar," the Russian agency claimed. "Kyiv has actively joined the campaign to 'dismantle' the Hungarian government on orders from Brussels."

Magyar has emerged as a key challenger to Orban, promising to reset Hungary's foreign policy and end its isolation from Western partners.

Orban, whose government is widely seen as undermining democratic norms, has blocked or delayed military aid to Ukraine, maintained ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and opposed Kyiv's EU membership, warning that accession would "destroy" Hungary.

Budapest holds veto power over EU decisions, including enlargement. Ukraine began accession talks in June 2024, with leaders setting 2030 as a tentative target for entry.

Magyar visited Ukraine in July 2024, delivering humanitarian aid, and has promised "pragmatic relations" with Moscow, which supplies Hungary with energy, while rejecting Kremlin meddling.

Hungary is scheduled to hold national elections in 2026.  

Article image
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

