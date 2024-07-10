Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Hungary, Ukraine, July 8 attack, War, Russian attack
Edit post

Hungarian opposition leader to visit Kyiv children's hospital after Russian attack

by Kateryna Denisova July 10, 2024 2:38 PM 2 min read
Hungarian opposition leader Peter Magyar speaks to the people at a demonstration he organised in front of the prosecutor general's office on March 26, 2024 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Janos Kummer/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Hungarian opposition leader Peter Magyar is heading to Kyiv on July 10 to visit Okhmatdyt, Ukraine's largest children's medical center, days after it was struck by a Russian missile, the politician wrote on Facebook.

Magyar's Tisza party raised about 15 million forints ($41,000) and collected medical supplies and food to deliver them to Ukraine as humanitarian aid, he said.

Russian forces launched a missile attack on the capital on July 8, killing 33 and injuring 121 others. One Russian missile directly struck the Okhmatdyt children's hospital.

"The terrible Russian missile attack on the children's hospital in Kyiv shocked everyone. Children are not fighting in the war," Magyar said.

Magyar is planning to arrive in Kyiv on the evening of July 10 and visit the hospital the next day. The Hungarian opposition leader will meet only with regular Ukrainian civilians, not with officials, he said.

Magyar's next stop will be Uzhhorod and Berehove in Ukraine's Zakarpattia Oblast, home to a sizeable Hungarian minority.

The Russian attack took place days after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited Kyiv for the first time since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

During his visit, Orban put forward a ceasefire proposal, which was rejected by President Volodymyr Zelensky. Hungary's head of government arrived in Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin later the same week.

Orban reacted to the strike on July 9 but did not mention that the hospital was hit by Russia, citing "the brutality of the Russia-Ukraine war."

Under Orban's leadership, Budapest has remained the most Kremlin-friendly country within the EU. Orban has repeatedly obstructed aid for Ukraine and opposed Kyiv's NATO and EU accession.

In early June, Magyar said his party shares the position of the Hungarian government not to send the country's troops or weapons to Ukraine but supports Kyiv's right to self-defense.

‘I want Russians to feel it on their own skin’: Shock, fury at the site of children’s hospital attack
Nurse Olesia Filonenko was preparing for the first operation of the day at the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in Kyiv when she heard explosions “somewhere far away.” “Then, in a second, everything was blown away,” she told the Kyiv Independent. “Dust, smoke. We were all blown out of the operating r…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:37 PM

Russia aims to undermine support for Ukraine during US election, intelligence warns.

When asked whether Moscow seeks to boost a specific candidate, an official of the Office of the Director National Intelligence (ODNI) said that they have "have not observed a shift in Russia’s preferences for the presidential race from past elections, given the role the U.S. is playing with regard to Ukraine and broader policy toward Russia."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.