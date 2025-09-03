Hot mic captures Putin musing about biotechnology, immortality at Beijing parade

A hot mic at Beijing's World War II military parade on Sept. 3 caught Russian President Vladimir Putin telling Chinese leader Xi Jinping that biotechnology could one day extend human life indefinitely.

"With continuous advances in biotechnology, human organs will be increasingly transplanted... letting us live younger and younger, and perhaps even achieve immortality," Putin was heard saying through a Russian-Mandarin interpreter, with Xi responding with laughter.

Putin, who turns 73 in 2025, made the comments as his regime faces mounting pressure from the war in Ukraine. Russia's male life expectancy is 67 years, and most of Putin's inner circle is similarly aged.

The Times reported last year that Kremlin officials had instructed scientists to accelerate research into anti-aging treatments, including work on cellular aging, cognitive decline, and immune resilience.

Although Russia's Constitution bars anyone from serving more than two consecutive presidential terms, Putin circumvented the rule in 2008 by stepping into the role of prime minister while his close ally Dmitry Medvedev held the presidency for one term.

As a result, Putin has ruled Russia for over 25 years, centralizing power through state-controlled institutions and constitutional changes that allow him to remain president until at least 2036.

In May, he confirmed that he keeps a list of potential successors but has given no indication of stepping aside. Putin himself was chosen as former President Boris Yeltsin's successor in 1999.

Beijing's event featured over 10,000 troops, more than 100 aircraft and vehicles, and the country's most advanced weaponry, like the nuclear-capable DF-61 intercontinental ballistic missiles, hypersonic missiles, drones, and laser weapons.

The parade came just days after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, which brought together Xi, Putin, and other world leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.