KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Hot mic captures Putin musing about biotechnology, immortality at Beijing parade

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Hot mic captures Putin musing about biotechnology, immortality at Beijing parade
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Great Hall of the People on Sept. 2, 2025, in Beijing, China. (VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

A hot mic at Beijing's World War II military parade on Sept. 3 caught Russian President Vladimir Putin telling Chinese leader Xi Jinping that biotechnology could one day extend human life indefinitely.

"With continuous advances in biotechnology, human organs will be increasingly transplanted... letting us live younger and younger, and perhaps even achieve immortality," Putin was heard saying through a Russian-Mandarin interpreter, with Xi responding with laughter.

Putin, who turns 73 in 2025, made the comments as his regime faces mounting pressure from the war in Ukraine. Russia's male life expectancy is 67 years, and most of Putin's inner circle is similarly aged.

The Times reported last year that Kremlin officials had instructed scientists to accelerate research into anti-aging treatments, including work on cellular aging, cognitive decline, and immune resilience.

Although Russia's Constitution bars anyone from serving more than two consecutive presidential terms, Putin circumvented the rule in 2008 by stepping into the role of prime minister while his close ally Dmitry Medvedev held the presidency for one term.

As a result, Putin has ruled Russia for over 25 years, centralizing power through state-controlled institutions and constitutional changes that allow him to remain president until at least 2036.

In May, he confirmed that he keeps a list of potential successors but has given no indication of stepping aside. Putin himself was chosen as former President Boris Yeltsin's successor in 1999.

Beijing's event featured over 10,000 troops, more than 100 aircraft and vehicles, and the country's most advanced weaponry, like the nuclear-capable DF-61 intercontinental ballistic missiles, hypersonic missiles, drones, and laser weapons.

The parade came just days after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, which brought together Xi, Putin, and other world leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Putin, Kim join Xi at military parade in China as Trump says they ‘conspire against’ US
Putin, Kim Jong Un, and Xi Jinping appeared together at a military parade in Beijing, prompting a reaction from Trump on Truth Social: “Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America.”
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentLucy Pakhnyuk
Article image
RussiaVladimir PutinChinaXi Jinping
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, September 3
 (Updated:  )
2 killed, 35 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russian forces launched 502 Shahed-type attack and decoy drones, along with 16 Kalibr and eight Kh-101 cruise missiles overnight. Ukrainian air defenses reportedly intercepted 430 drones and 21 missiles.

Show More

Editors' Picks