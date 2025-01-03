Vladimir Putin's 25-year-long reign over Russia in photos

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the Federal Medical-Biological Agency in Moscow, Russia, on Nov. 9, 2022. (Sergei Bobylyov / Sputnik / AFP via Getty Images)
Russian President Boris Yeltsin officially resigned on Dec. 31, 1999, anointing Vladimir Putin, then prime minister, as his successor.
Partially due to his hardline stance against terrorism and the successful conduct of the Second Chechen War, Putin won the March 26, 2000 presidential elections. He has held on to power ever since.
Putin's rise to power was marked by apartment bombings and a brutal war in Chechnya, while his first term as president saw him crushing the opposition, taking hold of nationwide TV outlets, and allowing the illicit enrichment of his allies and friends.
Putin's second term in office saw terrorist attacks on Russian soil and the killings of prominent opposition figures.
Putin's third, fourth, and fifth terms as Russia's president were marked by Russia's war against Ukraine and the descent of his country into totalitarianism.
This photo story lists 25 major events that define Putin's 25-year-long rule over Russia.
WTF is wrong with Russia?
1999-2000 Battle of Grozny
In the summer of 1999, Chechen militias conducted a raid into neighboring Dagestan, effectively launching the Second Chechen War. Three days later, Putin was appointed as the country's prime minister and de facto Yeltsin's successor.
Before being appointed acting president and immediately after, Putin oversaw the bombing and ground assault on Grozny, the capital of the Chechen Republic.
According to Amnesty International, 25,000 civilians were killed in Chechnya during the Second Chechen War, while the city of Grozny was said to be the most bombarded and destroyed city in Europe at that time. Russia installed a Chechen government headed first by Akhmat Kadyrov and then by his son Ramzan, who established an oppressive regional dictatorship known for torture and execution of those seen as unreliable.
2000 Kursk submarine
On Aug. 12, 2000, Russia's Kursk submarine sank in the Barents Sea, with all 118 personnel on board being killed. Putin faced criticism for failing to pay attention to the disaster initially and for the authorities' incompetence and mishandling of the botched rescue efforts.
Putin's interview with U.S. TV anchor Larry King summed up the president's response. When asked by King what happened to Kursk, Putin responded "it sank" with a smile.
2001 Putin's takeover of NTV channel
On July 20, 2000, the Russian authorities struck a deal to acquire NTV, the largest TV channel independent from the Kremlin, from billionaire Vladimir Gusinsky in exchange for dropping a criminal case against him.
In the early 2000s, criticism of the Kremlin was eliminated on NTV, with Putin later destroying all independent media in the country.
2002 Nord Ost
On Oct. 23, 2002, Chechen terrorists took 912 hostages at Moscow's Dubrovka theater. A total of 132 hostages and 40 terrorists were killed. Most of the hostages died due to poison gas used by Russian security forces.
2003 Khodorkovsky's arrest
On Oct. 25, 2003, Russian billionaire Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a political opponent of Putin, was arrested by Russian law enforcement officers.
The move was the beginning of a more authoritarian stage in the evolution of Putin's regime. Later Khodorkovsky, the owner of oil company Yukos, and many of his subordinates and associates were jailed.
Khodorkovsky was pardoned, released from jail and forced to move abroad in 2013.
2004 Beslan
On Sept. 1, 2004, Chechen terrorists took 1,000 hostages at a school in Beslan, North Ossetia. As a result, 334 hostages and 31 terrorists were killed.
The Kremlin used the Beslan hostage crisis as an excuse for a series of authoritarian reforms — including the cancelation of gubernatorial elections — that enabled Putin to further centralize and monopolize power.
2006 Politkovskaya's murder
Investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya, a vehement critic of Putin's regime and that of Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov, was shot dead in her building's elevator on Putin's birthday on Oct. 7, 2006.
Several Chechens have been convicted as perpetrators of the murder but the organizers have not been identified.
2006 Litvinenko's murder
Former Russian intelligence officer Alexander Litvinenko, who accused Putin of orchestrating the 1999 Moscow apartment bombings, was poisoned in the U.K. on Nov. 1, 2006 with polonium-210, a radioactive element.
The British police charged Andrei Lugovoi, a former KGB officer and current pro-Kremlin lawmaker, and businessman Dmitry Kovtun with murdering Litvinenko.
In 2016, a British court concluded that Putin and Nikolai Patrushev, the former head of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), “probably” ordered Litvinenko’s assassination.
2008 Georgia war
As Putin reached his term limit, he picked his ally Dmitriy Medvedev to take over the presidency. Under Putin and Medvedev, Russia invaded Georgia on Aug. 1, 2008 following deteriorating relations with pro-Western Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili.
A ceasefire was concluded on Aug. 12 but Russian troops still occupy Georgia's Abkhazia and South Ossetia regions, which account for over 20% of Georgia's territory.
2011-2013 protests
In 2011-2013, tens of thousands of Russians protested against rigged parliamentary and presidential elections and Putin's increasing authoritarianism. These protests — led by Alexei Navalny, Boris Nemtsov, and Ilya Yashin and others — were the largest opposition rallies in Russia since the 1990s.
The protests didn't achieve the intended results. Nemtsov was killed in 2015 near the Kremlin, Navalny was killed in prison in 2024, and Yashin was imprisoned and later released as part of the 2024 East-West prisoner swap.
2014 annexation of Crimea
Following the EuroMaidan Revolution in Ukraine and the ousting of pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych, Russian troops invaded Ukraine, effectively beginning the Russo-Ukrainian War, now in its 11th year.
Russian troops invaded Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula on Feb. 27, 2014. Later, Russia held a sham referendum and illegally annexed Crimea on March 18. It occupies the peninsula to this day.
2014 invasion of Donbas
On April 12, 2014, fighters led by former Russian intelligence officer Igor Girkin captured the city of Sloviansk in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast.
Russian proxies seized a number of cities in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts with active support from Russian troops that shelled Ukraine from across the border.
In August 2014, Russia launched a ground invasion of Ukraine's east, forcing Kyiv to sign the first Minsk Agreements.
2014 MH17
On July 17, 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was shot down by Russian forces over Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast, with all 298 people on board being killed.
A Dutch court has established that the plane was downed by a Russian Buk surface-to-air missile. Two Russians and one Ukrainian proxy working for Russia were convicted for the murder in absentia in 2022.
2015 Nemtsov's murder
Opposition politician Boris Nemtsov was shot dead in front of the Kremlin on Feb. 27, 2015.
Nemtsov was a critic of both Putin and the Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov. A Russian court has convicted Zaur Dadayev, ex-top commander of Kadyrov’s Sever (North) police battalion, and several other Chechen fighters as part of the Nemstov murder case.
The identity of the person who ordered the assassination was not disclosed.
2015 intervention in Syria
On Sept. 30, 2015, Russia launched its military intervention in Syria to prop up the regime of dictator Bashar al-Assad. Russian troops actively conducted air raids against the opposition and terrorists from the Islamic State.
Russia was able to keep al-Assad in power until 2024 when his regime collapsed following an offensive by the country's opposition.
2018 Skripal poisoning
Former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia survived after being poisoned on March 4, 2018 in Salisbury, U.K., with Novichok, a nerve agent produced by the Russian government.
Dawn Sturgess, a British citizen, accidentally came into contact with the poison and died as a result. The British authorities identified Russian military intelligence agents using the passports of Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Bashirov as suspects in the murder case.
2020 constitutional amendments
From June 25 to July 1, 2020, Russia held a rigged vote on constitutional amendments that eliminated limits on Putin's presidential terms, effectively making him dictator for life.
According to Russian-born election expert Alexander Kireyev, the vote was the most falsified one in Russian history. Based on a mathematical analysis of official data, he estimated the number of rigged votes to be 20 million.
2020-2021 poisoning and imprisonment of Navalny
On Aug. 20, 2020, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned while traveling across Russia. After days of protest he was flown for treatment to Germany while in a coma.
German doctors, as well as several independent labs in Europe, said that he had been poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent — a chemical weapon produced by the Russian government.
A joint investigation by The Insider, Bellingcat, CNN, and Der Spiegel revealed that Navalny had been poisoned by agents of Russia’s Federal Security Service.
Despite the poisoning, Navalny decided to return to Russia on Jan. 17, 2021 and was jailed upon arrival on trumped-up charges.
2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine
On Feb. 24, 2022, Putin launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which became the deadliest war in Europe since World War II.
Russia's war against Ukraine led to hundreds of thousands of people being killed and even more injured.
In their initial push, Russian troops failed to take Kyiv, eventually pulling out of some of the occupied territories. After Russian troops withdrew, vast war crimes were uncovered by Ukrainian and international law enforcement.
The Bucha Massacre, mass graves in liberated Kharkiv Oblast, torture chambers in Kherson, executions, and rape of the civilian population across Ukraine's north, east, and south was what Russia left behind.
2022 first mobilization in Russia since World War II
On Sept. 21, 2022, Putin launched the first mobilization of conscripts in Russia since World War II.
The decision followed Russia's rapid withdrawal from parts of Kharkiv Oblast due to a lack of manpower. The mobilization was completed on Oct. 28 but Putin's mobilization decree is still in force, allowing him to keep those already drafted on the front line in Ukraine.
2023 ICC arrest warrant for Putin
On March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian official overseeing the forced deportations of Ukrainian children to Russia.
Over 20,000 Ukrainian children were abducted by Russia from the occupied parts of Ukraine.
This warrant is the first attempt to bring Putin to justice.
2023 Prigozhin's rebellion and death
Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, launched a rebellion against Putin on June 23, 2023.
Several thousand Wagner mercenaries took over the city of Rostov-on-Don and marched northwest toward Moscow. Short of reaching Moscow, Prigozhin concluded a deal with Putin on June 24 and halted the mutiny.
Two months later — on Aug. 23 — a private jet with Prigozhin on board crashed not far from Moscow, killing him and his associates. Independent analysts point to Putin as the most likely organizer of Prigozhin’s killing.
2024 Navalny's death
Opposition leader Alexei Navalny died on Feb. 16, 2024 at the Polar Wolf penal colony in the town of Kharp, Yamal Nenets Autonomous District.
Independent experts and Western politicians say that Putin is personally responsible for Navalny's death. Some argue that Navalny was killed intentionally, while others believe he died due to harsh conditions and a lack of medical treatment.
2024 Crocus Hall terrorist attack
On March 22, 2024, a group of terrorists attacked the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk, a Moscow suburb, shooting people and setting the venue on fire.
At least 145 people were killed, making it the deadliest terrorist attack in Russia since 2004. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.
2024 First invasion of Russian territory since World War II (Kursk operation)
Following setbacks on the eastern front, on Aug. 6, Ukrainian troops entered Russia's Kursk Oblast — the first major invasion of Russian territory since World War II.
Ukraine still controls part of the region's territory.