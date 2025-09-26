'He's killing people for no reason' — Trump throws stark criticism at Putin, says war has damaged Russia's 'reputation'

U.S. President Donald Trump doubled down on his apparent shift in tone on Russian President Vladimir Putin during remarks in the Oval Office on Sept. 25, throwing stark criticism towards the Russian leader for his ongoing war in Ukraine.

"I'm very dissatisfied with what Russia is doing and what President Putin is doing," Trump told reporters during a press conference. "I haven't liked it at all. He's killing people for now reason whatsoever."

The comments underscore Trump's shifting rhetoric on the war in Ukraine, as his efforts to broker peace between Kyiv and Moscow yielded little result. The Kremlin has repeatedly refused calls for a ceasefire while escalating aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities.

"They're doing very poorly considering they have put it all on the line. Their economy is going to hell. They're bombing the hell out of everything and picking up very little territory," Trump added. "I think it's very bad for the reputation of Russia."

The U.S. president's comments on Russia's performance in the war mirror those made earlier this week.

After meeting President Volodymyr Zelensky at the U.N. General Assembly, Trump declared on Sept. 23 that Ukraine "is in a position to fight and win all of Ukraine back in its original form" — with European support.

When asked on Sept. 25 if Trump still believed Kyiv can reclaim all of its territory occupied by Russia, Trump replied: "Yeah, they have a shot at it."

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump's change of opinion about Ukraine's ability to defeat Russia followed briefings from American officials on the current battlefield situation and a possible future Ukrainian offensive.

While Kyiv and some European officials have welcomed Trump's change in rhetoric, others see it as a signal that the White House seeks to reduce its involvement and shift responsibility for the war to Europe.

The change also comes amid surging tensions between NATO and Russia after allied countries said that Russian drones and jets have repeatedly violated their airspace. Trump has said that NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft breaching their borders, a statement welcomed by many eastern members.











