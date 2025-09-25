KI logo
Ukraine war latest: Moscow alleges NATO, EU have entered war with Russia through Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Sergey Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister, speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Sept. 28, 2024. )Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Key developments on Sept. 25:

  • NATO, EU have 'declared war' on Russia through Ukraine, Lavrov claims
  • Ukraine's sea drones 'paralyze' Russian Black Sea oil hubs, HUR source says
  • Ukraine destroys 2 Russian An-26 transport aircraft, radar stations in occupied Crimea, HUR says
  • Blackout at Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant enters 3rd day after grid strike
  • Kremlin officials 'will have to know where the bomb shelters are,' Zelensky says

NATO and the EU have "declared war" on Russia through Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed at a G20 foreign ministers’ meeting on Sept. 25.

Lavrov’s remarks come amid rising tensions between Russia and NATO following recent violations of the alliance's airspace by Russian drones and fighter jets.

Russia's chief diplomat reiterated the Kremlin’s long-standing narrative that the West provoked the war in Ukraine and said NATO and the EU had moved beyond indirect support and were now parties to the war.

His comments echoed a similar statement made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Sept. 15, who said that NATO is at war with Russia due to ongoing military support for Kyiv.

Peskov's comments came days after Poland shot down Russian drones that entered its airspace.

Following multiple Russian airspace violations across NATO member states, U.S. President Donald Trump said allies should shoot down Russian aircraft breaching their airspace, a position backed by several European officials.

In response, Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov warned on Sept. 25 that such actions by NATO would amount to "war" against Russia.

Ukraine's sea drones 'paralyze' Russian Black Sea oil hubs, HUR source says

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) struck Russia's oil terminals in Tuapse and Novorossiysk with naval drones on Sept. 24, "paralyzing" major export operations on the Black Sea coast, a source in the agency told the Kyiv Independent on Sept. 25.

The source said drones targeted key logistics hubs, including Transneft's state-controlled oil loading complex and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal in Novorossiysk. Both are central to Russia's crude oil exports, including shipments through its so-called "shadow fleet."

"Naval drones targeted key logistics facilities belonging to t(Russia) on the Black Sea coast," the source said. "Together, the facilities have an export capacity of 2 million barrels of crude per day."

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium confirmed that its Novorossiysk office was damaged in the strike.

The consortium, a joint venture of Russian, Kazakh, and international companies, operates a pipeline carrying oil from Kazakhstan's western fields to Novorossiysk's sea terminal.

In Tuapse, another port city on Russia's Black Sea coast, Ukrainian drones blew up the oil loading pier at one of Russia's largest terminals, according to the HUR source.

The source said the attack exposed "the incompetence of the Russian forces protecting Black Sea ports," with chaotic air defense fire damaging homes, cars, and causing civilian panic.

Russian authorities reported two deaths and six injuries in Novorossiysk, with a local hotel about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from the port and at least five nearby buildings damaged.

Ukraine destroys 2 Russian An-26 transport aircraft, radar stations in occupied Crimea, HUR says

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) destroyed two Russian An-26 transport aircraft and two radar stations in a drone attack on occupied Crimea, the agency reported on Sept. 25.

The strike is part of ongoing efforts to destroy high-value Russian assets on the peninsula, HUR said.

According to the agency, its special forces set fire to the aircraft and destroyed a Russian surface surveillance radar system along with the MR-10M1 Mys M1 coastal radar station.

The An-26, a Soviet-era twin-engine turboprop aircraft, has been widely used for short- and medium-haul transport, capable of carrying up to 40 troops or 5.5 tons of cargo.

The radar station is a coastal defense system that provides early warning and tracks surface sea targets.

"How well the Muscovites' An-26 transport aircraft burn - watch the video!" HUR said in a post on social media.

Blackout at Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant enters 3rd day after grid strike

The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been without external power for over two days following damage to the power grid by Russian forces, Ukraine’s state nuclear agency Energoatom reported on Sept. 25.

Russian troops reportedly struck a power line on Sept. 23, severing the plant’s connection to Ukraine’s electrical grid. The final functioning line supplying electricity to the facility was cut at approximately 5 p.m. local time.

As a result, the plant has been forced to rely on backup diesel generators to maintain critical safety functions, according to Energoatom.

"This creates a critical situation that threatens the security of not only Ukraine but also European countries," Energoatom said.

The company warned that the diesel generators, designed only for emergency use, cannot sustain the plant’s operational needs for an extended period. A shutdown of these generators could result in a loss of control over the facility’s nuclear safety systems.

Ukraine’s state grid operator, Ukrenergo, confirmed that the damaged power line remains operational on Ukraine-controlled territory. Yet, the operator said, the Russian military is deliberately preventing the plant's reconnection to the grid.

This marks the 10th blackout at the plant since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, according to Energoatom.

Ukraine’s message to Europe: You are under threat from Russia. We can help
As Russia continues escalating its hybrid warfare tactics in Europe, the latest drone incursions into Poland and Estonia represent another bold move that has ratcheted up the temperature. For Ukrainians living through the bloodiest land war in Europe since World War II, the message they hope Europe hears is that other countries are under threat, too — and that closer cooperation with Ukraine can protect them. In addition to the recent flights of Russian drones over NATO territory, Russia is al
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta
Kremlin officials 'will have to know where the bomb shelters are,' Zelensky says

Kremlin officials will need to "know where the bomb shelters are," President Volodymyr Zelensky has said, after he suggested the U.S. may give Ukraine new long-range weapons.

Speaking in an interview with Axios published on Sept. 25, Zelensky said Kyiv would not target civilians because "we are not terrorists," but noted that centers of power, including the Kremlin, could be legitimate targets.

"They have to know where the bomb shelters are," Zelensky said of Kremlin officials. "They have to know that we in Ukraine will answer. If they attack us, we will answer them."

Zelensky said main targets would include energy infrastructure and weapons production facilities, adding that a new U.S. weapons system could force Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate.

According to Zelensky, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed support for such strikes, saying, "We will work on it."

