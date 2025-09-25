KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Ukraine battlefield briefings may have shifted Trump's view of Russia's war, WSJ reports

2 min read
Avatar
by Abbey Fenbert
Ukraine battlefield briefings may have shifted Trump's view of Russia's war, WSJ reports
U.S. President Donald Trump during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., July 8, 2025. (Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump's recent about-face on Ukraine's ability to defeat Russia followed briefings from American officials on the current battlefield situation and a possible future Ukrainian offensive, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Sept. 24.

"I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Sept. 23., following a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

The statement marked a stunning reversal from Trump, who has repeatedly stressed Russia's military might and prioritized warmer ties with Moscow over aid to Ukraine.

In recent days, U.S. officials have briefed Trump about current battlefield conditions and a planned Ukrainian offensive that would require American intelligence support, the WSJ reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

These officials reportedly included Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg — seen as the administration's strongest advocate for Ukraine — and the recently appointed U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Mike Waltz.

The briefing emphasized Russia's failure to make significant territorial gains despite mounting large-scale offensives in multiple regions of Ukraine. While Russia has concentrated thousands of troops in eastern Ukraine, Moscow continues to make incremental gains at the cost of staggering personnel losses.

No additional details were provided regarding the planned Ukrainian offensive and the role the U.S. would play in the operation.

Ukraine's last major offensive — the surprise Kursk incursion launched in August 2024 — ended in Kyiv's withdrawal from most of the captured territory after Russia staged a spring counteroffensive with support from North Korean troops.

Ukraine has seen increased success with its long-range strikes against Russia, dealing major blows to Russian oil industry operations and disrupting aviation. Operation Spiderweb, a mass drone strike on Russia's military airfields, reportedly disabled over a dozen heavy bombers and caused billions in damage.

While Trump's comments signal a dramatic shift in rhetoric towards Russia and Ukraine, it is unclear to what extent, if any, U.S. policy will substantively change.

Kursk operation cost was ‘too high’ for Ukraine, ex-military chief Zaluzhnyi says
“I don’t know the cost of such actions, but it is clear that it was too high,” said Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s former commander-in-chief.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Article image

UkraineUnited StatesDonald TrumpTrump & UkraineTrump & RussiaRussiaWar
Avatar
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, September 25
Thursday, September 25
Video
We’re in another Cold War, British historian says.

The Kyiv Independent’s deputy chief editor, Oleksiy Sorokin, sits down with British historian Niall Ferguson on the sidelines of the Yalta European Strategy (YES) conference to discuss the geopolitical realities shaping Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Show More

Editors' Picks