Ukraine battlefield briefings may have shifted Trump's view of Russia's war, WSJ reports

U.S. President Donald Trump's recent about-face on Ukraine's ability to defeat Russia followed briefings from American officials on the current battlefield situation and a possible future Ukrainian offensive, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Sept. 24.

"I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Sept. 23., following a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

The statement marked a stunning reversal from Trump, who has repeatedly stressed Russia's military might and prioritized warmer ties with Moscow over aid to Ukraine.

In recent days, U.S. officials have briefed Trump about current battlefield conditions and a planned Ukrainian offensive that would require American intelligence support, the WSJ reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

These officials reportedly included Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg — seen as the administration's strongest advocate for Ukraine — and the recently appointed U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Mike Waltz.

The briefing emphasized Russia's failure to make significant territorial gains despite mounting large-scale offensives in multiple regions of Ukraine. While Russia has concentrated thousands of troops in eastern Ukraine, Moscow continues to make incremental gains at the cost of staggering personnel losses.

No additional details were provided regarding the planned Ukrainian offensive and the role the U.S. would play in the operation.

Ukraine's last major offensive — the surprise Kursk incursion launched in August 2024 — ended in Kyiv's withdrawal from most of the captured territory after Russia staged a spring counteroffensive with support from North Korean troops.

Ukraine has seen increased success with its long-range strikes against Russia, dealing major blows to Russian oil industry operations and disrupting aviation. Operation Spiderweb, a mass drone strike on Russia's military airfields, reportedly disabled over a dozen heavy bombers and caused billions in damage.

While Trump's comments signal a dramatic shift in rhetoric towards Russia and Ukraine, it is unclear to what extent, if any, U.S. policy will substantively change.