Half a million Russian troops killed since start of full-scale invasion of Ukraine, British intel reports

An estimated 500,000 Russian troops have been killed so far in Moscow's full-scale war against Ukraine, British intelligence officials announced on Sept. 11.

In a prepared statement to journalists, the head of the U.K's military Sir Rich Knighton detailed the loss of Russian troops, Sky News reported.

"I think these numbers illustrate clearly the senseless and futile waste of human life for such little progress, and against such an illegitimate aim of President (Vladimir) Putin," Knighton said.

The majority of Russia's losses occurred since Jan. 2023, Knighton said. In that time, Russia gained only 2% of Ukrainian territory.

The Head of the U.K.'s intelligence, cyber, and security agency, Anne Keast-Butler, previously said that "new intelligence" revealed nearly 500,000 Russian troops had been killed in the war by late May.

Kinighton said that the number of Russian casualties, meaning killed, wounded, and missing, is thought to be 1.5 million since February 2022, matching Ukrainian estimates.

Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces reported on Sept. 11 that Russian casualties, meaning killed, wounded, and missing, now stand at over 1.5 million since the start of the full-scale invasion. The figure includes 1,490 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

The Kremlin's total personnel losses in Ukraine now exceed the combined toll suffered by Russian and Soviet forces in all wars and armed conflicts during the second half of the 20th century and the early 21st century, the General Staff said.

With such a large death toll, Knighton said the war was beginning to impact Russia's economic outlook.

The deaths have "resulted in slowing growth in Russia, weakening consumer demand and stubbornly high inflation, and the cost of Russia's economy and its people's prosperity and prospects are enormous," Knighton said.

Due to heightened inflation risks from Ukrainian drone strikes on oil facilities, the Russian Central Bank's board of directors on Sept. 11 decided to keep the key rate at 14%, the first time the regulator has opted not to cut it since mid-June 2025.

A June 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 525,000 and 625,000 casualties from February 2022 to June 2026, of which and 125,000 and 150,000 are thought to be killed in action.