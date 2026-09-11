18 EU, Ukrainian defense companies join up to launch Drone Alliance

BRUSSELS, Belgium — Nine Ukrainian defense companies and nine EU firms convened in Brussels on Sept. 11 for the kick-off meeting of the EU-Ukraine Drone Alliance.

The Drone Alliance was announced by the European Commission at a defense industry forum in Kyiv in July 2026. It brings together key industrial partners with a mission to advance the drone industry across Europe and in Ukraine.

The EU's Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius explained at the start of the industrial meeting that Europe needs to learn from Ukraine to fight a drone war, and in return, it can offer Kyiv "great defense tech and continental scale."

Among the companies attending is Bavaria's Quantum Systems, whose Vice-President Matthias Lehna said the alliance "is not a symbolic gesture," in an op-ed shared with the Kyiv Independent.

"Its founding members — nine EU companies and nine Ukrainian companies — form a deliberate structure" which will "shape the strategic vision and priorities of an entire industry — from technical standards to joint production programs," Lehna said.

Kubilius identified six priorities for the Drone Alliance to work through, including accelerating joint ventures between EU and Ukrainian companies, as well as testing and developing workable prototypes.

Europe's quest to build a ballistic missile interceptor capable of achieving the same results as the U.S.-developed Patriot system is one such example of where product development schedules still take too long.

Ukrainian company Fire Point is working on an interceptor, which it hopes to be able to demonstrate in mid-2027, meaning Ukraine has to survive the coming winter with very limited supplies of Patriot PAC-3 interceptors.

Kubilius also wants the group to work collaboratively with those countries engaged in EU cross-border projects to beef up drone and air defenses, and to work together to make their supply chains less dependent on third countries.

"Speak out about your bottlenecks, components, testing slots, certification, intellectual property, skilled staff. We can only address the obstacles we are able to see. And the Alliance needs to be open by design," Kubilius implored.

For him, the main goal has to be to ensure that Europe is ready to scale up production quickly to respond successfully to a future attack.

"To copy-paste (Ukraine's system) in Europe is the biggest challenge," he said.

Lehna is hopeful that the Drone Alliance is the place to bring together Ukrainian speed and European scale.

"It is in exactly this kind of partnership that I see the future of Europe's defense ecosystem," Lehna said.