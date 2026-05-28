UK spy chief reveals new estimate of Russia's losses in Ukraine.

Nearly 500,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the start of Russia's war in Ukraine, Anne Keast-Butler, the head of the United Kingdom's intelligence, cyber and security agency, claimed on May 27.

Keast-Butler, who serves as director of the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), cited "new intelligence" in reporting the figures, but did not specify the exact casualty count.

The latest estimates appear to be significantly higher than figures published earlier this month by independent Russian media outlets Mediazona and Meduza that estimated 352,000 Russian men between the ages of 18 and 59 have been killed since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

While estimates have varied, Mediazona, alongside the BBC Russian service, have confirmed the identities of 221,206 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine as of May 22 through public obituaries and social media posts, among other methods.

The spy chief made the comments in her inaugural public speech, delivering an address that identifies intelligence challenges facing the U.K., including threats from Russia.

"Russia is scaling up its daily hybrid activity against the UK and Europe, stretching from the seabed to cyberspace," Keast-Butler said, while adding that "(Russian President Vladimir) Putin is going backwards on the battlefield."

Independent Western assessments have consistently concluded that Russian losses significantly exceed Ukrainian casualties. The Washington-based think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies said in a January 2026 report that Russian casualties were roughly double to 2.5 times greater than Ukraine's losses.

According to the CSIS report, Ukraine likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 through December 2025, including an estimated 100,000 to 140,000 troops killed in action.

While Moscow does not disclose its casualty figures at all, President Volodymyr Zelensky told France TV in an interview on Feb. 4 that at least 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on the battlefield since the start of Russia's full-scale war.

According to Ukraine's General Staff, as of May 27, Russia had lost about 1,358,950 troops since the beginning of the invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, although that figure is understood to include soldiers killed, injured, captured, and missing.

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