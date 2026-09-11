Ukraine war latest: Russia targets Kyiv gas stations for second day

Key developments on Sept. 11:

'There might be nothing left tomorrow' — Russia ramps up attacks on Kyiv's gas stations

Canada sanctions 8 individuals over deportation, militarization of Ukrainian children

Ukrainian Flamingo missiles strike chemical plant in Russia's Volgograd, Fire Point says

Russian forces executed 2 Ukrainian POWs near Dobropillia, prosecutors say

'The time has come' — Belarus's Lukashenko inspects troops, says army 'needs shaking up'

Ukrainian drones hit oil refinery, Ozon warehouse as Russia's Saratov comes under attack

Russian drones struck two gas stations in Kyiv on Sept. 11, killing two people and injuring 12 others, including a child, local authorities said.

An air raid siren sounded in the capital at around 9:10 a.m. local time. About half an hour later, explosions were heard across the city, according to Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground.

Five people were hospitalized, while one was treated at the scene, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. At 11:45 a.m. local time, Klitschko said two of the injured had died in the hospital.

The number of people injured rose to 12 by around 3 p.m. local time, including a 12-year-old boy, the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA) said.

As of 3 p.m. local time, seven people remained hospitalized, according to the mayor.

One emergency responder was among the injured in the Russian attacks on the gas stations, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.

Artem, 25, a refueling technician who asked to be identified by his first name only, said the station previously closed only during "red-level" air raid alerts, which signal a potential missile attack. Following a series of strikes on the city, the station also began closing during "yellow-level" alerts on Sept. 11, which indicate a drone attack, he added.

Artem added that amid the recent attacks, customers have also started buying more fuel, filling their car tanks and storing additional gasoline in personal jerry cans.

"It's scary that there might be nothing left tomorrow," the refueling technician said.

A Russian drone hit an office building in the Podilskyi district, damaging the building and starting a fire on the fourth floor, while a neighboring one-story non-residential building also caught fire, Klitschko said.

Another Russian drone struck the same office building again in a seperate attack hours later at around 6:50 p.m., according to Klitschko. As a result of this strike, a nearby warehouse caught fire, Klitschko said.

The Sept. 11 attacks came as Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski arrived at Kyiv's main train station. The exact agenda of his visit is not known, but it comes amid growing tensions between Poland and Ukraine.

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Canada sanctions 8 individuals over deportation, militarization of Ukrainian children

Canada has sanctioned eight individuals involved in Russia's unlawful deportation, indoctrination and militarization of Ukrainian children, the Ukrainian Bring Kids Back UA initiative told the Kyiv Independent on Sept. 11.

The sanctions entered into force on Sept. 4 and were announced during President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Canada.

The sanctioned individuals include Russian officials, youth movement leaders, and occupation officials accused of facilitating the abduction of Ukrainian children from Russian-occupied territories and their integration into Russia's education system.

Crucially, the list of sanctioned individuals goes beyond deportation and targets those who abducted Ukrainian children, but also those who run the system of their re-education, Maksym Maksymov, head of Bring Kids Back UA, told the Kyiv Independent.

The list included Grigory Gurov, head of Russia's Federal Agency for Youth Affairs and former chairman of the board of the Movement of the First, a Russian state-led youth organization, Artur Orlov, chairman of the board of the Movement of the First, and Denis Chornobay, head of the movement's regional branch in occupied Donetsk.

"These are the people responsible for programs of indoctrination and militarisation — for ensuring that Ukrainian children cease to identify as Ukrainians and ultimately end up in the Russian army," Maksymov said.

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Ukrainian Flamingo missiles strike chemical plant in Russia's Volgograd, Fire Point says

Ukraine carried out an FP-5 "Flamingo" missile strike on Russian military-industrial facilities in Volgograd overnight on Sept. 11, according to Ukrainian missile manufacturer Fire Point.

"Flamingos paid a little visit to Volgograd last night," Fire Point said in a social media statement. "Ukrainian sanctions, as always, proved to be the most effective."

The company said direct hits on the facilities sparked a "massive fire."

The FP-5 Flamingo is a Ukrainian heavy cruise missile manufactured by Fire Point that first entered service in August 2025. While early versions were relatively inaccurate, the missile has since undergone modifications and upgrades and has been used in several attacks on Russian military-industrial facilities.

"The Flamingo was fairly inaccurate in the beginning," Fabian Hoffmann, a senior research fellow at the Norwegian Institute for Defence Studies, told the Kyiv Independent, explaining that Fire Point has since modified and upgraded the missile. "The missile is now operationally more useful," he said.

Footage posted by monitoring channels on social media showed fires apparently coming from the facility, although the extent of the damage remained unclear.

Volgograd Region Governor Andrey Bocharov acknowledged that a Ukrainian missile strike had taken place in the city, claiming that "an industrial facility in southern Volgograd" was damaged by "falling debris."

Russian forces executed 2 Ukrainian POWs near Dobropillia, prosecutors say

Russian troops shot dead two Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in an execution near the eastern city of Dobropillia on Sept. 2, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office said on Sept. 11.

According to the pretrial investigation, the two National Guard soldiers were carrying out a combat mission at a position in a forest belt near Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast, when Russian soldiers captured them.

The Russian troops then allegedly shot the Ukrainian servicemen with automatic weapons, prosecutors said.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is investigating the case under Article 438 of Ukraine's Criminal Code, which covers war crimes resulting in death.

Investigators are carrying out urgent investigative measures to establish the circumstances of the incident and identify the Russian servicemen allegedly involved, the prosecutor's office said.

The execution of prisoners of war is prohibited under the Geneva Conventions and constitutes a war crime.

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'The time has come' — Belarus's Lukashenko inspects troops, says army 'needs shaking up'

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko announced the continued inspection of Belarus' armed forces for readiness, the state-owned Belarusian news agency BelTA said on Sept. 11.

"I've already said it in plain terms: the army needs shaking up, the time has come. The whole army. We'll check everyone. Up to mobilization," Lukashenko said.

Currently, an artillery brigade and communications units are being checked for readiness, after tank and motor rifle units had already been inspected, according to Lukashenko.

"We are preparing for war so that there won't be one," he said.

The tests should resemble actual battles to prepare the Belarusian troops properly, according to the dictator.

"These are the lessons of the special military operation," Lukashenko added, referring to Russia's full-scale invasion.

Lukashenko also said that his youngest son, Nikolai Lukashenko, was currently serving in the army as a lieutenant after being drafted, without revealing the unit where he serves.

Ukrainian drones hit oil refinery, Ozon warehouse as Russia's Saratov comes under attack

Ukrainian drones struck the Russian city of Saratov overnight on Sept. 11, hitting a local oil refinery and a logistics hub operated by e-commerce giant Ozon, according to Ukraine's General Staff and satellite imagery published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL).

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show drones and Russian air defenses in operation in the region.

The attack on an oil refinery owned by Russian energy giant Rosneft sparked a fire at the facility, Ukraine's General Staff said, adding that the extent of the damage was still being assessed.

Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin posted on Telegram around 2 a.m. local time about a threat from unmanned aerial vehicles, claiming that emergency services had been placed on full alert.

Soon after the strike on the refinery, a logistics hub belonging to Russian e-commerce giant Ozon was also reported to be set ablaze in Saratov. Video published by Exilenova+ appeared to show a major fire emanating from the facility shortly after explosions were heard.

Satellite imagery published later in the day by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) showed the Ozon warehouse had been completely gutted by fire following the Ukrainian attack. The logistics center covers 100,000 square meters.

"Good results from our long-range strikes aimed at reducing Russia’s capacity to wage war. An enterprise and an oil industry facility were hit in the Saratov and Volgograd regions…Thank you to everyone who is developing Ukraine’s strength so that there will be no safe havens left in Russia for anything that supports the war," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 11.