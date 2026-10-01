Ukraine war latest: Russian losses soar by 46% during 2026

Key developments on Oct. 1:

Russian losses soar by 46% during 2026

Russian drones strike Kyiv school, key bridge linking eastern, western banks of city

Russian drone strikes Kyiv nuclear institute housing research reactor

Ukrainian pilot dies after MiG-29 fighter shot down by Russian missile

'Returning Russia's sick war to where it came from' — Ukraine marks Defenders Day



Russian forces suffered an estimated 46,230 personnel losses in September, the highest monthly figure recorded by Ukraine so far in 2026, Ukraine's General Staff said on Oct. 1.

The September figure surpassed previous summer highs of 42,860 in July and 42,020 in August. According to the General Staff, Russian personnel losses have risen from 31,710 in January to 46,230 in September — an increase of nearly 46%.

"This dynamic demonstrates the complete inability of the occupying forces' military leadership to achieve its objectives, as well as the growing accuracy and effectiveness of Ukrainian units' strikes," the General Staff said on Telegram.

Inflicting heavy personnel losses has become a stated strategic objective of Ukraine. In January, then-Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said Ukraine aimed to "kill 50,000 Russians per month," arguing that losses on that scale could undermine Moscow's ability to sustain the war.

The September figure brings Russia's estimated monthly losses closer to that target than at any previous point this year.

The increase also comes as Russia faces growing pressure to replace troops while sustaining offensive operations along the front.

December 2025 marked the first month in which Russian personnel losses exceeded the number of troops Moscow managed to recruit, according to the General Staff. Since then, the manpower balance has remained an increasingly important issue as the Kremlin seeks to sustain the war without announcing a new wave of mobilization.

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Russia strikes Kyiv bridge for first time

Two Russian drones struck near the supports of Kyiv's Southern Bridge on Oct. 1, disrupting a key metro link between the city's eastern and western banks, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

This is the first time Russian drones have struck one of the capital's bridges.

The attack took place at around 11:30 a.m. local time, as cars and a metro train continued to cross the bridge. Videos began appearing on social media around the same time, showing a fire on the bridge and a column of smoke rising above it.

Following the strikes, traffic across the bridge was halted as emergency services inspected the site and assessed the damage, the mayor said.

As the train was passing through the area, dust entered the carriage through the ventilation system following the blast wave. Neither passengers nor the driver were injured, and the train's windows and carriage were undamaged. The train was sent to a depot for further inspection, the Kyiv City State Administration said.

Russian drone strikes Kyiv nuclear institute housing research reactor

A Russian drone struck the grounds of the Institute for Nuclear Research in Kyiv on Sept. 30, where a research nuclear reactor is located, Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate said on Telegram on Oct. 1.

The strike, which occurred at around 6:18 p.m. local time, sparked a fire that was quickly extinguished. No one was injured in the attack, according to the statement.

The VVR-M research reactor itself and systems important for its safety were not damaged, according to the regulator. Radiation levels remained within the normal background range of 0.16-0.20 microsieverts per hour.

The reactor has been shut down since February 2022, when its core was fully unloaded to reduce radiation risks following the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. It is currently used only for maintenance of safety-related systems.

The institute is part of Ukraine's National Academy of Sciences and conducts research in nuclear physics, atomic energy, and radioecology.

"The drone strike on the territory of the Institute for Nuclear Research was an attack on a peaceful nuclear facility used exclusively for scientific and research purposes," the regulator said.

Ukrainian pilot dies after MiG-29 fighter shot down by Russian missile

A Ukrainian pilot has died after his MiG-29 fighter jet was shot down by a Russian missile whilst performing a combat mission in eastern Ukraine, the country's Air Force said on Oct. 1.

The pilot, Captain Marat Redvanovych Mambetov, ejected but did not survive, the Air Force said in a statement on social media.

Mambetov, who was 25 years old, served as a flight commander in the "Ghost of Kyiv" 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade.

The brigade, based at Vasylkiv Air Base in Kyiv Oblast, flies part of Ukraine's ageing fleet of Soviet-era Mikoyan MiG-29 fighter jets.

"We express our sincere condolences to Marat’s family and friends, he defended Ukraine until his last breath," the Air Force said.

'Returning Russia's sick war to where it came from' — Ukraine marks Defenders Day

Ukraine marked the Day of Defenders on Oct. 1, honoring those serving in the country's military as Russia's full-scale invasion continues.

"Thank you to all our defenders who are working to return Russia's sick war to where it came from," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram.

The president also said Ukrainian forces had struck a target in the Black Sea, a site in Russia's Oryol Oblast used to launch and store attack drones, an oil facility in Samara Oblast, and a supply depot supporting Russian forces in Bryansk Oblast.

"These are exactly the kind of just responses that are needed now. We will continue depriving Russia of the ability to continue this war," Zelensky said.

Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapatyi highlighted a defining feature of Ukraine's fight in a message marking Defenders Day: relying on innovation, unmanned systems, precision and unconventional solutions rather than sheer numbers.

"While the aggressor tries to overwhelm us with quantities of scrap metal and 'meat grinder assaults,' we are betting on innovation and unmanned systems, precise calculations and unconventional solutions, while preserving and developing our human capital as much as possible," Drapatyi said.

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