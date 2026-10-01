Russian drones once more hit key bridge in central Kyiv, damage reported

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

The Southern Bridge in central Kyiv was again hit by a Russian drone on Oct. 1, officials say, causing damage.

"As a result of the drone strike, preliminary information indicates that the bridge support, barrier, road surface, and the protective concrete structure of the metro were damaged," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Traffic on the bridge has been suspended, including both metro and surface public transport, Klitschko said. Emergency services were reported to be en route to the bridge while specialists de-energized the metro tracks.

Eyewitness footage from Kyiv residents shows flames on the bridge and billowing smoke.



The latest strike follows other attacks on the Southern Bridge on Oct. 1, where two Russian drones hit near the bridge's supports. After no critical damage to the bridge was found, city officials reopened traffic.



This was the first time Russian drones have targeted one of the capital's bridges.

Since late August, Russia has intensified drone attacks on Kyiv, increasingly deploying faster jet-powered drones around the clock, making them more difficult for existing Ukrainian air defenses to intercept.

Russian attacks also struck other parts of Ukraine overnight on Oct. 1, killing at least 6 people and injuring 38 others across the country.