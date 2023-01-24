Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governors, government officials lose jobs in biggest reshuffle since start of full-scale war

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 24, 2023 2:00 PM 2 min read
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and members of government are seen outside the government building in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 16, 2022. (Yevhen Kotenko/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Cabinet of Ministers has officially dismissed six government officials and greenlighted the firing of five governors in the most significant reshuffle since the start of the full-scale war.

According to Taras Melnychuk, the official government representative in parliament, the Cabinet of Ministers fired Deputy Defense Minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov, Deputy Social Policy Minister Vitaliy Muzychenko, Deputy Territories and Communities Ministers Ivan Lukerya and Vyacheslav Nehoda, Deputy Heads of State Service of Maritime and River Transport Anatoliy Ivankevych and Viktor Vyshnyov.

Additionally, the government approved the ousting of five governors – Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych, and Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksii Kuleba.

Kuleba is set to receive a job in the President's Office, where Deputy Head Kyrylo Tymoshenko was fired on Jan. 23.

On Jan 21, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine detained Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Vasyl Lozynskiy.

According to the Ukrainska Pravda news outlet, NABU has been looking into potential corruption involving Lozynskiy since September. The deputy minister allegedly accepted $400,000 in bribes for the procurement of electricity generators.

The Jan. 24 reshuffle came after a series of journalist investigations alleged misappropriation of funds among several top officials.

NABU opens case into alleged corruption in Defense Ministry procurement
The Kyiv Independent

Ukrainian newspaper ZN.UA reported on Jan. 21 that Defense Ministry purchased some foods for the military at prices that are two to three times higher than those at Kyiv grocery stores.

Earlier, a company linked to an acquaintance of Governor Reznichenko was alleged of benefiting from government road repair and construction contracts.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
