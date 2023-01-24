Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Zelensky fires influential President's Office Deputy Head.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 24, 2023 3:18 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President's Office, on Jan. 23.

Tymoshenko was among the most influential officials in the country and the unofficial head of regional policy in Zelensky's office.

Appointed as deputy head of Zelensky's office in May 2019, after Zelensky took office, Tymoshenko had been entangled in several scandals.

Among the recent scandals, Bihus.info investigative journalism project alleged that Tymoshenko was using for his own purposes a Chevrolet Tahoe donated for evacuating civilians from combat zones.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

