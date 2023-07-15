Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Governor: Russian shelling kills 33-year-old in Kharkiv Oblast

by Asami Terajima July 15, 2023 1:55 PM 1 min read
An inside view of the school destroyed by the shelling of Russian troops in the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv Oblast on June 28, 2023. (Photo by Sofiia Bobok/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on July 15 that a 33-year-old civilian man was killed and another was wounded in a village near the Russian border in northeastern Ukraine.

Emergency services are already working in the village of Kolodiazne, Syniehubov said.

More than half a year after Ukrainian forces liberated Kharkiv Oblast, the area continues to suffer from routine Russian shelling, resulting in civilian casualties.

"The enemy continues to terrorize the civilian population of Kharkiv Oblast," Syniehubov said in his Telegram post.

Author: Asami Terajima
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
