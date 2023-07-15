Governor: Russian shelling kills 33-year-old in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on July 15 that a 33-year-old civilian man was killed and another was wounded in a village near the Russian border in northeastern Ukraine.

Emergency services are already working in the village of Kolodiazne, Syniehubov said.

More than half a year after Ukrainian forces liberated Kharkiv Oblast, the area continues to suffer from routine Russian shelling, resulting in civilian casualties.

"The enemy continues to terrorize the civilian population of Kharkiv Oblast," Syniehubov said in his Telegram post.