Governor: Russian shelling injures 3 in Podoly, Kharkiv Oblast

Russian forces shelled the village of Podoly in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast on March 29, according to the oblast governor, Oleh Syniehubov.

Three women, aged 70, 69, and 68, received shrapnel wounds as a result of the shelling, the governor said.

All three were hospitalized. One woman is in critical condition, according to Syniehubov.

Kharkiv Oblast, which shares a border with Russia, has been regularly shelled by Moscow's forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.