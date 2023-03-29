Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: Russian shelling injures 3 in Podoly, Kharkiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 29, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled the village of Podoly in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast on March 29, according to the oblast governor, Oleh Syniehubov.

Three women, aged 70, 69, and 68, received shrapnel wounds as a result of the shelling, the governor said.

All three were hospitalized. One woman is in critical condition, according to Syniehubov.

Kharkiv Oblast, which shares a border with Russia, has been regularly shelled by Moscow's forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

