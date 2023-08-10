Governor: Russian forces shell village in Kherson Oblast, injuring 6

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled Kherson Oblast's village of Bilozerka on the west bank of the Dnipro River, wounding six people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Aug. 10.

The residents were receiving humanitarian aid when Russia hit the settlement, according to Prokudin.

All victims were hospitalized, with one having severe injuries, the official added.

Earlier the same day, Prokudin wrote that Russian multi-weapon attacks against Kherson Oblast wounded two civilians on Aug. 9.

Warehouses of a utility company, two medical facilities, a kindergarten, and power lines were reportedly damaged.

Kherson and other regional settlements on the Dnipro River's Kyiv-controlled west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since Ukraine liberated them in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.