Governor: Russian forces shell village in Kherson Oblast, injuring 6

by Dinara Khalilova August 10, 2023 12:36 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled Kherson Oblast's village of Bilozerka on the west bank of the Dnipro River, wounding six people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Aug. 10.

The residents were receiving humanitarian aid when Russia hit the settlement, according to Prokudin.

All victims were hospitalized, with one having severe injuries, the official added.

Earlier the same day, Prokudin wrote that Russian multi-weapon attacks against Kherson Oblast wounded two civilians on Aug. 9.

Warehouses of a utility company, two medical facilities, a kindergarten, and power lines were reportedly damaged.

Kherson and other regional settlements on the Dnipro River's Kyiv-controlled west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since Ukraine liberated them in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
