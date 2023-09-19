Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Governor: Russian attack on Kupiansk kills 3 civilians

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 19, 2023 2:19 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a guided aerial bomb at the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, killing three civilians, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Sept. 19.

First responders are working on the site, Syniehubov said, adding that complete information on casualties and damages is still being determined.

Kupiansk has recently come under intensified attacks as Russia continues its offensive operation to retake the territories in Kharkiv Oblast liberated by Ukraine’s surprise counteroffensive last autumn. Kupiansk was occupied by Russian forces from Feb. 27 to Sept. 10, 2022.

Escape from Kupiansk: How one cop tricked the Russians
Editor’s note: Due to security concerns, the Kyiv Independent isn’t publishing the real name or the photo of the police officer at the center of this story. He is identified in the story as Oleksandr. KUPIANSK, Kharkiv Oblast – Kupiansk police officer Oleksandr doesn’t like remembering the time
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov

Russia has amassed around 110,000 soldiers along the Kupiansk-Lyman axis, according to Illia Yevlash, spokesperson for the Eastern Military Group.

Last month, Ukrainian authorities ordered the mandatory evacuation of 37 settlements in the Kupiansk district.

A total of 1,433 people, including 343 children, have been evacuated from front-line areas in Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk district since Aug. 9, Syniehubov said on Aug. 28.

Pro-Russian sympathies make life harder for soldiers, cops in Kupiansk district
Editor’s note: Some soldiers, local police officers and residents of Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast, are not identified by name due to security concerns. All of the reporting and interviewing for this story was completed before the order was announced on Aug. 10 to evacuate 12,000 district reside…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
