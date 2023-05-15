Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast injure 7 people over past 24 hours

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 15, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours injured seven people, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on May 15.

According to Kyrylenko, three people in the city of Kostiantynivka were injured, while another three were injured in the city of Kurakhove.

One person was also injured in the city of Druzhkivka, Kyrylenko wrote.

A total of 1,509 people have been killed in Donetsk Oblast since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion and an additional 3,527 people have been injured.

However, these numbers do not include the casualty rates in occupied Volnovakha and Mariupol, as they are currently impossible to calculate.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
