Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 3

At least three people have been injured after Russian forces shelled the city of Beryslav, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on March 27.

According to the governor, two of them were seriously injured. All of the injured are receiving medical treatment.

Russian forces have been attacking Beryslav "all day long" with a mix of aircraft and artillery, the governor added.

After parts of Kherson Oblast were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022, Kherson and other areas on the west bank of the Dnipro River have been continuously shelled by Russian forces.