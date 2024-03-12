Skip to content
Governor: At least 2 years required to de-mine Ukrainian-controlled territory in Kherson Oblast

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 12, 2024 5:58 PM 1 min read
A warning sign that reads "Dangerous! Mines!" placed near destroyed houses during a de-mining operation in the village of Hrakove, Kharkiv Oblast, on April 18, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least two years will be required to de-mine Ukrainian-controlled territory in Kherson Oblast west of the Dnipro River, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on March 12.

Ukraine has become one of the most heavily mined countries in the world. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in October 2023 that mines threaten the lives of around six million Ukrainians.

Prokudin said that only one-third of the territory in Kherson Oblast liberated from Russian occupation has been surveyed. More than 155,000 mines or other explosives were discovered in this area alone, he added.

There are currently more than 1,000 sappers and de-miners working in the area, Prokudin said.

Ukraine's Western allies have donated significant amounts of de-mining equipment.

Within the last month, some officials in the West have also begun discussing the possibility of sending military personnel to Ukraine to assist in de-mining operations.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
12:33 PM

Russia claims it downed Ukrainian drones over 7 regions.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian air defense shot down two drones over Moscow Oblast, one over Leningrad Oblast, seven over Belgorod Oblast, 11 over Kursk Oblast, one over Bryansk Oblast, one over Tula Oblast, and two over Oryol Oblast.
