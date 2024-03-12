Governor: At least 2 years required to de-mine Ukrainian-controlled territory in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least two years will be required to de-mine Ukrainian-controlled territory in Kherson Oblast west of the Dnipro River, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on March 12.

Ukraine has become one of the most heavily mined countries in the world. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in October 2023 that mines threaten the lives of around six million Ukrainians.

Prokudin said that only one-third of the territory in Kherson Oblast liberated from Russian occupation has been surveyed. More than 155,000 mines or other explosives were discovered in this area alone, he added.

There are currently more than 1,000 sappers and de-miners working in the area, Prokudin said.

Ukraine's Western allies have donated significant amounts of de-mining equipment.

Within the last month, some officials in the West have also begun discussing the possibility of sending military personnel to Ukraine to assist in de-mining operations.