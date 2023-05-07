Governor: 5 injured in Russian attack on Balakliia.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces hit a car park in Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast, with an S-300 missile on May 7, injuring at least five people, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

"Two women aged 75 and one 50-year-old woman received blast injuries," Syniehubov said. "Two men, aged 20 and 85, have relatively minor injuries."

According to the governor, first responders are already operating at the site of the attack.

Ukrainian forces liberated Balakliia and most of Kharkiv Oblast in September 2022 after about six months of Russian occupation.