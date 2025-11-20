Germany pledges long-range weapons for Ukraine, keeps Taurus decision unclear

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has pledged to provide Ukraine with long-range weapon systems, AFP reported on Nov. 19.

During a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Nov. 19, Merz said that Germany is "doing everything possible" to equip the Ukrainian army with long-range weapons systems.

"In recent months, we have been working intensively with the Ukrainian government on what we technically call 'long-range fire.' The Ukrainian army will be equipped with such systems," Friedrich Merz said.

"This amount will increase in the coming weeks and months, if necessary, until such systems can also be produced in Ukraine," he added.

But when asked whether Germany would provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles, Merz refused to give a clear answer, saying that maintaining a degree of uncertainty for Russia regarding the extent of Western military aid is deliberate.

"We have agreed not to discuss the details publicly, as we believe that the Russian side should remain uncertain about the extent of our military support," he said.

Taurus missiles, long sought by Kyiv, are capable of striking targets at a distance of 500 kilometers (300 miles) — a range greater than other long-range weapons Ukraine has received from allies.

"I'm pretty sure this doesn't refer to Taurus, but to German financing of Ukrainian programs, which is of course ongoing," Fabian Hoffmann, a doctoral research fellow at the University of Oslo specializing in missile technology, told the Kyiv Independent.

"I don't think Germany is financing Flamingo but we don’t know. Germany has only confirmed Bars mini-cruise missiles, and Liyuti long-range drones."

On July 1, Merz said that the decision to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine remained under consideration.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in an interview with the Financial Times released on July 13 that Germany won't supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles but will provide Kyiv with Patriot air defense systems purchased from the U.S.

Ukraine has already received long-range missiles — including ATACMS from the U.S. and Storm Shadow and SCALP from the U.K. and France. These weapons were initially restricted to use within Ukrainian territory, and Western allies only began easing those limitations in late 2024.

Germany is Ukraine's largest military donor in Europe. Pistorius said that Berlin will provide 9 billion euros ($10.4 billion) in aid this year, with investments in defense production being considered. The total includes an additional commitment in military aid worth 1.9 billion euros ($2.2 billion).