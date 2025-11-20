Hello, this is Chris York reporting from Kyiv on day 1,366 of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Today's top story so far:

Pictures have emerged of a U.K.-made Terrahawk Paladin air defense system deployed in Ukraine, the first such instance since they were promised to Kyiv in October 2023.

The system was pictured in a video released by the 156th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment of the Ukrainian Air Force. The Terrahawk Paladin is a mobile air defense system designed to track and destroy air, ground, and even sea targets at short range.

It is equipped with either a 30mm or 40mm Bushmaster II machine gun.

When they were announced in 2023, then U.K. Defense Minister Grant Shapps said that the package would help "protect civilians from Putin’s barbaric bombing campaign," as well as assist in offensive capabilities against minefields and other Russian defenses.



Ukraine repatriates 1,000 bodies that Russia claims are fallen Ukrainian soldiers

Last updated 3:34 p.m. Kyiv time.

Ukraine has received the bodies of 1,000 soldiers which Russia claims are Ukrainian soldiers, it was announced on Nov. 20.

According to Ukraine, Russia has repeatedly attempted to hand over bodies of its own killed soldiers passed off as Ukrainians, attempting to hide the scale of its losses from the Russian public.

"Repatriation measures were carried out today. One thousand bodies were returned to Ukraine, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian servicemen," Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (POW) said in a post on Telegram.

Agreements on the return of fallen soldiers and exchanges of POWs were one of the few tangible results of the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in Istanbul between May and July.

The latest operation was carried out jointly by the Coordination Headquarters, the Armed Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Interior Ministry, the Ombudsman's office, and other bodies, with the support of the Red Cross.

Poland to join PURL initiative

Last updated 2:46 p.m. Kyiv time.

Poland will will join the PURL initiative and provide $100 million for the urgent purchase of U.S. weapons for Ukraine, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said on Nov. 20.

The PURL agreement, signed between the U.S. and NATO on July 14, allows for the transfer of U.S. weapons to Ukraine, funded by European countries.

"We intend to transfer $100 million from the budget, which is already in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to military assistance to Ukraine," Sikorski said in comments reported by European Pravda.

Last updated 1:17 p.m. Kyiv time.

Search and rescue operations in the western Ukrainian city of Ternopil have entered a second day, with 22 people still missing after a Russian attack, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 20.

All night long, our rescuers worked in Ternopil, and search-and-rescue operations are still ongoing. 22 people are still missing – the effort to find them continues. More than 230 first responders from nine regions of Ukraine have been deployed. In some areas, work can only be… pic.twitter.com/3wrrdwIiNd — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 20, 2025

"Over 230 rescuers from nine regions of Ukraine are involved in the operation. In some areas, work can only be done manually due to severe damage and fragmentation of structures," he said.

Ukraine’s Ternopil Oblast. (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Russian spy ship Yantar targets RAF pilots with lasers near U.K. waters, London says

Last updated 12:48 p.m. Kyiv time.

For the first time, the Russian spy ship Yantar used lasers against Royal Air Force (RAF) pilots who were tracking it near U.K. waters, Britain's Defense Secretary John Healey said on Nov. 19

He said he ship entered U.K. waters for the second time this year in recent weeks and was located north of Scotland when the incident occurred.

Healey called the incident a deeply "dangerous move" that would be taken seriously.

"My message to Russia and to Putin is this: we see you. We know what you're doing. And if the Yantar travels south this week, we are ready," he added.

Healey said that any attempt to impede, disrupt, or endanger pilots flying British military planes is "extremely dangerous."

The Russian Embassy to the U.K. released a statement on Nov. 19, saying that "the endless accusations and suspicions of the British leadership only provoke a smile" and that Russia's actions do not affect the interests of the U.K. are not aimed at undermining its security.

"However, London's Russophobic course and the whipping up of militaristic hysteria are contributing to the further degradation of European security, creating the conditions for new dangerous situations," it added.

Oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan Oblast reportedly hit in drone attack

Last updated 7:01 p.m. Kyiv time.

An oil refinery was reportedly hit in Ryazan Oblast overnight on Nov. 20, local residents claimed.

Local authorities have not reported damage to the Ryazan oil refinery, but have confirmed that a drone attack took place overnight.

"Last night, air defense and electronic warfare destroyed drones over the territory of the Ryazan Oblast. Due to falling debris, a fire broke out on the territory of one enterprise," Governor Pavel Malkov claimed.

Ukraine regularly launches strikes against military and industrial facilities in Russia and occupied territories as Moscow continues to wage its war.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the reports, and Ukraine's military has not yet commented.

At least 1 killed, 8 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least 25 people have been killed and 131 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Nov. 19.

Russia launched 136 drones at Ukraine, of which 106 were intercepted, the Air Force reported, adding 29 hits were recorded at 16 locations.

Rescuers are still searching the site of a Russian strike in Ternopil Oblast which hit two residential high-rise buildings overnight on Nov. 19. Twenty-six people were already reported killed, but a further 22 people are still unaccounted for, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said on Nov. 20.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks injured two people over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people were injured, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, three men were injured, Governor Vladyslav Haivanenko reported.

In Sumy Oblast, one man died and another was injured in Russian drone attacks, local authorities reported.

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,162,120 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,162,120 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 20.

The number includes 890 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,357 tanks, 23,597 armored fighting vehicles, 67,703 vehicles and fuel tanks, 34,530 artillery systems, 1,546 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,247 air defense systems, 428 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 82,470 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.