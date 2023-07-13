Germany hands over Gepards, munitions to Ukraine in latest aid package

This audio is created with AI assistance

The German government announced on July 12 the transfer of the latest military aid package to Ukraine, including Gepard anti-air guns, various munitions, and other support.

Berlin provided six new Gepard units in addition to the 34 already sent. The Ukrainian military will also receive over 20,000 40mm munition rounds, over 3,000 155mm projectiles, and 1,184 rounds of 155mm smoke ammunition.

The package includes various support equipment, including one BEAVER bridge-laying tank and an accompanying bridge, five border protection vehicles, one truck tractor train 8x8 HX81, four semi-trailers, and two spare part packages for VECTOR reconnaissance drones.

The German government will also provide 10 laser aiming equipment for IRIS-T SLM air defenses, as well as 10 fire command units to support the earlier provided six IRIS-T SLM systems.

Germany has presented a $770 million package for Ukraine at the NATO summit in Vilnius, including two new Patriot air defense systems, 24 Leopard 1A5 tanks, 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, and 20,000 artillery rounds.