Media: Germany to present $770 million package for Ukraine, including new Patriots

This audio is created with AI assistance

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will present a new support package worth $770 million at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Süddeutsche Zeitung reported on July 11.

The package reportedly includes two Patriot launchers, 24 Leopard 1A5 tanks, 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, and 20,000 artillery rounds.

So far, the Ukrainian military operates at least two Patriot systems, one provided by the U.S. and another by Germany.

Berlin will also supply anti-drone systems, reconnaissance drones, and field hospital equipment, Süddeutsche Zeitung wrote.

Other NATO members already presented their own concrete provisions for Ukraine on the opening day of the summit. France pledged to provide long-range SCALP-EG missiles, while Norway will increase its aid to Ukraine by over $238.6 million

NATO allies have convened in Vilnius for a two-day summit to discuss further aid for Ukraine and Kyiv's membership bid, among other topics.