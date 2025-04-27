The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

General Staff: Russia has lost 948,640 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 27, 2025 9:10 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian soldier fires from 82mm mortar toward a Russian position near Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast, on April 21, 2023. (Sergey Shestak/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 948,640 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 27.

The number includes 1,030 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,719 tanks, 22,325 armored fighting vehicles, 46,187 vehicles and fuel tanks, 27,007 artillery systems, 1,373 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,145 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 34,011 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

