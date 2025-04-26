The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Kursk Oblast, Russia, Ukraine, North Korea, War
Moscow claims to retake Kursk Oblast, confirms North Korean troop deployment for first time

by Martin Fornusek April 26, 2025 2:06 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian military vehicles driving past the border crossing point into Russia's Kursk Oblast from neighboring Sumy Oblast, Ukraine on Aug. 13, 2024. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

Russian forces have fully recaptured the territory of Kursk Oblast, the Russian border region partially held by Ukraine since last August, the Kremlin claimed on April 26.

"Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reported to Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin on the completion of the operation to liberate Kursk Oblast," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, according to the Interfax news agency.

Ukraine has not commented on the claims, which could not be independently verified.

For the first time, Gerasimov also acknowledged the participation of North Korean troops in the campaign, praising their "fortitude and heroism."

