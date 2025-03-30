The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
Russian losses, War, Russia, Ukraine, News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 914,000 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 30, 2025 9:28 AM 1 min read
A Russian tank is lying destroyed in a field near the village of Bohorodychne, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Photo by Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images) #russianlosses
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 914,000 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 30.

The number includes 1,510 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,492 tanks, 21,816 armored fighting vehicles, 42,528 vehicles and fuel tanks, 25,507 artillery systems, 1,347 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,122 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 31,345 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

‘You can’t trust Russians’ — Europe’s Ukraine peacekeeping plans face one obvious hurdle
Strong statements made after a summit of European leaders in Paris on March 27 demonstrated two things — France and the U.K. are determined to send peacekeepers to Ukraine, but the plans are currently hostage to the whims of the Kremlin. “You cannot trust the Russians any further than you
The Kyiv IndependentAlex Cadier
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.