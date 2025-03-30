General Staff: Russia has lost 914,000 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 914,000 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 30.

The number includes 1,510 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,492 tanks, 21,816 armored fighting vehicles, 42,528 vehicles and fuel tanks, 25,507 artillery systems, 1,347 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,122 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 31,345 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.