General Staff: Russia has lost 622,720 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 6, 2024 8:31 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery on the front line near Bakhmut, Ukraine, on April 22, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 622,720 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 6.

This number includes 1,170 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,631 tanks, 16,869 armored fighting vehicles, 16,878 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,745 artillery systems, 1,178 multiple launch rocket systems, 941 air defense systems, 368 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 14,658 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Russian advance near Pokrovsk stalled; 60,000 troops pulled to counter Kusrk incursion, Kyiv claims
Key developments on Sept. 5: * Russian advance near Pokrovsk stalled in recent days, Syrskyi says * Russia pulls 60,000 troops to counter Kursk incursion, Zelensky claims * Officials say 55 killed, 328 injured in Poltava as rescue operations conclude * Romanian president signs decree on donatin…
8:35 PM

Austrian chancellor invites Ukraine, Russia to hold peace talks in Vienna.

"Any negotiations must take place without preconditions and at eye level. Austria will be ready to support a just and lasting peace based on international law and to serve as venue for negotiations as the seat of the OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe)," Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.