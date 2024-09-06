General Staff: Russia has lost 622,720 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 622,720 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 6.

This number includes 1,170 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,631 tanks, 16,869 armored fighting vehicles, 16,878 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,745 artillery systems, 1,178 multiple launch rocket systems, 941 air defense systems, 368 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 14,658 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.