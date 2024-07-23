Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses, Russian armed forces
General Staff: Russia has lost 568,980 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 23, 2024 8:18 AM 1 min read
The 108th Brigade of Ukraine's Armed Forces train in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on Oct. 18, 2023. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 568,980 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 23.

This number includes 1,220 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,288 tanks, 16,000 armored fighting vehicles, 21,202 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15,694 artillery systems, 1,125 multiple launch rocket systems, 901 air defense systems, 362 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 12,511 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Russia gathering forces in Kharkiv Oblast for fresh attacks, military says
Key developments on July 22: * Ukraine hits Russia’s Tuapse oil refinery, source confirms * Russia gathering forces in Kharkiv Oblast for fresh attacks, military says * Russia pushing toward Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast despite heavy losses, Syrskyi says * Kuleba to visit China on July 23-25 in f…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
9:25 PM

Latvia sending 500 more drones to Ukraine.

Riga has prepared a batch of more than 500 drones to be sent to Ukraine, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds said on July 22. Earlier this month, Riga announced it would send more than 2,500 combat drones of different types to Ukraine in July, worth 4 million euros ($4.3 million).
5:30 PM

Russia sentences US journalist Alsu Kurmasheva to 6.5 years.

A court in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan sentenced Alsu Kurmasheva, a Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) journalist with dual U.S. and Russian citizenship, to six and a half years in jail on a charge of "spreading false information" about Russia's Armed Forces, Associated Press reported on July 22.
3:57 PM

EU approves its first-ever military support for Armenia.

The Council of the European Union for the first time approved assistance under the European Peace Facility (EPF) to support the Armenian Armed Forces with 10 million euros ($10.8 million), according to the council's July 22 statement.
