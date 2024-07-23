General Staff: Russia has lost 568,980 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 568,980 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 23.

This number includes 1,220 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,288 tanks, 16,000 armored fighting vehicles, 21,202 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15,694 artillery systems, 1,125 multiple launch rocket systems, 901 air defense systems, 362 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 12,511 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.