General Staff: Russia has lost 527,390 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 527,390 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 17.

This number includes 1,080 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,958 tanks, 15,287 armored fighting vehicles, 18,991 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13,927 artillery systems, 1,104 multiple launch rocket systems, 853 air defense systems, 359 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,167 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.